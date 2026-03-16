

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $511.7 million, or $2.56 per share. This compares with $400.2 million, or $1.86 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Dollar Tree Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $512.1 million or $2.56 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.0% to $5.451 billion from $5.000 billion last year.



Dollar Tree Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $511.7 Mln. vs. $400.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.56 vs. $1.86 last year. -Revenue: $5.451 Bln vs. $5.000 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.45 To $ 1.60 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 4.9 B To $ 5.0 B



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