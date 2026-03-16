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WKN: A0NFQC | ISIN: US2567461080 | Ticker-Symbol: DT3
Tradegate
16.03.26 | 11:35
89,99 Euro
-5,14 % -4,88
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DOLLAR TREE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DOLLAR TREE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
94,8995,7513:23
94,3495,9113:23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DOLLAR TREE
DOLLAR TREE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DOLLAR TREE INC89,99-5,14 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.