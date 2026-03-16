Gamma Resources LTD: Gamma Resources Announces Archaeological Survey Program for Proposed Mesa Arc Drilling Project in New Mexico

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / Gamma Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GAMA)(OTCQB:GAMXF)(FRA:MRDN) ("Gamma" or the "Company") is pleased that it has engaged SWCA Environmental Consultants ("SWCA") to conduct a Class III cultural resource survey and archaeological investigation in support of the Company's proposed drill program at its Mesa Arc project in New Mexico.

The survey is a standard regulatory requirement prior to initiating exploration activities on U.S. Forest Service lands and is intended to ensure compliance with federal cultural resource protection regulations.

The work will support Gamma's planned drill program designed to test mineralization through drilling to depths of approximately 350 feet at four proposed drill locations, totaling approximately 10-12 exploration drill holes.

Gabriel Alonso-Mendoza, CEO and Director of Gamma, commented, "Advancing the Mesa Arc project through the required baseline studies is an important step toward initiating our planned drill program in New Mexico. Engaging a highly experienced firm such as SWCA helps ensure that our exploration activities are conducted responsibly and in full compliance with federal land management requirements. We look forward to completing this work and progressing toward drill testing the mineral potential at Mesa Arc."

About the Mesa Arc Project

The Mesa Arc Project comprises 41 lode mining claims in northern New Mexico, recently expanded by 185 new federal claims to cover approximately 4,520 acres. The district hosts documented uranium mineralization (McLemore & Chenoweth, 2017), with previous drilling by Magnum Uranium Corp. (2006).

The proposed drill program is designed to test priority targets within the Upper Rio Grande watershed area of the Mesa Arc Project. The program will focus on validating historical data and evaluating favourable stratigraphy and structural controls associated with uranium mineralization in the region.

The Mesa Arc Project is located within a historically productive U.S. uranium belt. The planned drilling is intended to confirm historical mineralization and support ongoing geological evaluation of the project.

The archaeological survey will assess potential cultural resources within the proposed project area and provide recommendations to the U.S. Forest Service regarding any mitigation measures that may be required prior to exploration activities.

Upon completion of the field survey and submission of the final archaeological report to the U.S. Forest Service, the Company expects to continue advancing permitting and planning activities related to the Mesa Arc drilling program.

Qualified Person

Anders Hogrelius (SME-RM, MAIG), a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 -- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and a director of the Company, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release.

About Gamma Resources Ltd.

Gamma Resources Ltd. is a U.S.-focused uranium exploration and development company advancing high-quality assets in the Mountain West region. The Company's portfolio includes the Green River Project in Utah, comprising 1,100 acres near prominent regional producers, and the Mesa Arc Project in New Mexico, a strategic land position now totaling 4,520 acres that includes historic uranium resources in the Chama Basin. Management believes the Company is uniquely positioned to benefit from the unprecedented policy and market tailwinds reshaping the U.S. nuclear landscape, and help meet this demand with responsibly sourced, U.S.-based uranium supply.

Gamma trades on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSXV:GAMA), OTC (OTCQB:GAMXF) and Frankfurt (FRA:MRDN).

For Further Information

Mr. Gabriel Alonso-Mendoza, President and CEO

Email: gabriel@gammaresourcesltd.com

Tel: (833) 854-6826

www.gammaresourcesltd.com

Forward-looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Statements made in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, may include forward-looking statements. forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties inherent in resource exploration and development. As a result, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Gamma Resources LTD

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/gamma-resources-announces-archaeological-survey-program-for-proposed-mesa-arc-dri-1147628