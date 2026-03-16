Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.: Rocky Shore Continues to Strengthen Its Gold Anchor Project by Adding Additional Mining Claims

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / Rocky Shore Gold Ltd. ("Rocky Shore" or the "Company") (CSE:RSG) is pleased to announce that, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, it has entered into two purchase agreements for the acquisition of additional 128 mining claims in central Newfoundland. Upon completion of these transactions, these properties will enhance Rocky Shore's strategic position in one of Canada's most prospective gold belts (see Map 1).

Ken Lapierre, President and CEO of the Company, commented, "We are thrilled to come to an agreement to purchase a property on trend to both of our intrusion hosted Mosquito Hill and Reid Gold Deposits, which also hosts a section of the prolific Appleton Fault Corridor located immediately north of our high-grade Lane Pond Gold Target. This is particularly timely as we prepare our inaugural drill program at Lane Pond. Our Gold Anchor Project is a compelling case of multiple gold systems within a single project. Bulk tonnage Intrusion Related Gold Systems (IRGS) and high-grade fault related gold targets clearly identifies this project as high priority within an emerging gold district in central Newfoundland."

Map 1: New Property Outline in Yellow Located Adjacent to the Mosquito Hill and Reid Gold Deposits, the Appleton Fault Corridor and the Lane Pond Gold Target

TRANSACTION TERMS

Under the terms of the first purchase agreement, the Company,through its wholly-owned subsidiary, shall have the right to earn a one-hundred-percent (100%) interest in and to the 58 mining claims, in consideration for the issuance of 750,000 common shares. The vendor shall retain an aggregate 2.0% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty. Rocky Shore, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, may repurchase, at any time, 50% of the NSR for $1,000,000 cash, and shall have a Right of First Refusal on the NSR.

Under the terms of the second purchase agreement, Rocky Shore, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, purchased a one-hundred-percent (100%) interest in 70 mining claims in consideration for $45,000 cash and the issuance of 750,000 common shares of Rocky Shore. The vendor shall retain an aggregate 2.0% NSR royalty. Rocky Shore, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, may repurchase, at any time, 50% of the 2.0% NSR for $1,00,000 cash, and shall have a Right of First Refusal on the NSR.

The completion of each of the purchase agreements is subject to customary closing conditions for a transaction of this nature.

Any shares issued by the Company pursuant to the second purchase agreement, will be subject to appropriate exemptions, including, but not limited to, the prospectus exemption set forth in Section 2.13 of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus and Registration Exemptions, and any other requirements under applicable securities laws and regulations.

QUALIFIED PERSON

Ken Lapierre, P. Geo., President and CEO of the Company, is a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

ABOUT ROCKY SHORE GOLD LTD.

Rocky Shore Gold is a focussed Canadian exploration company targeting expansion of its two gold deposits and discovery of major gold zones at its 100%-owned Gold Anchor Project. The project is strategically located in central Newfoundland - one of Canada's most promising and underexplored gold belts. The district-scale project is the second-largest (greater than 1,200 square kilometres) property within an emerging gold district. It hosts two large porphyry-controlled gold deposits and high-grade structurally-controlled gold targets on trend to major gold discoveries and recent gold deposits northeast of the Gold Anchor Project. Numerous gold-bearing targets are within the project limits, and several are associated with the highly prospective Appleton and JBP Faults. For more information, please visit our website at www.rockyshoregold.com.

Rocky Shore would like to acknowledge the financial support and approval of the 2026 Junior Exploration Assistance Program from the Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

For more information, please contact:

Ken Lapierre, President & CEO

Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.

T: +1 (647) 678-3879

E: ken@rockyshoregold.com

Cathy Hume, CEO

CHF Capital Markets

T: +1 (416) 868-1079 x 251

E: cathy@chfir.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws.Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved". Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the acquisition of the additional noted mining claims and the advancement of the Company's properties post-acquisition. The forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of the management of the Company at the time such statements were made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Rocky Shore to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with the exploration; future commodity prices; changes in regulations; political or economic developments; environmental risks; permitting timelines; capital expenditures; technical difficulties in connection with exploration activities; employee relations; the speculative nature of mineral including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of resources, contests over title to properties, the Company's limited operating history, future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing, and the competitive nature of the mining industry; the need for the Company to manage its future strategic plans; global economic and financial market conditions; uninsurable risks; and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated. Although Rocky Shore has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, Rocky Shore cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. Rocky Shore does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Rocky Shore Gold Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/rocky-shore-continues-to-strengthen-its-gold-anchor-project-by-adding-additional-1147968