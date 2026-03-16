Kitron ASA: Kitron receives a EUR 16 million order for C-UAS ground station equipment.

(2026-03-16)The order covers the production and supply of ground-based command, control and launch systems forming part of a layered counter-drone (C-UAS) architecture. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2026, with production taking place at Kitron's European manufacturing facilities.

"The C-UAS market is evolving at pace, and our customers need a partner who can match that speed and agility. This order reflects our ability to mobilise quickly - we are significantly scaling up ground station capacity to meet immediate demand - while delivering mission-critical systems without compromising on quality or reliability," says Mindaugas Sestokas, Vice President Central Eastern Europe.

The contract adds to Kitron's growing order backlog in the Defence/Aerospace market sector and is consistent with the company's long-term ambition to grow revenues toward EUR 1.5 billion, as communicated at its Capital Markets Presentation in December 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel. +47 948 40 850

Mindaugas Sestokas, VP Central Eastern Europe, tel. +370 685 25 557

Email: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Defence/Aerospace, Medical devices, Connectivity, Electrification, Advanced Industry sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 3 300 employees, and revenues were EUR 738 million in 2025.

www.kitron.com