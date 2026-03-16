

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The American black comedy action-thriller 'One Battle After Another' has won six Oscar awards, including for best picture and best director for Paul Thomas Anderson.



The film, nominated in 13 categories at this year's Oscars, also won for Best supporting actor - Sean Penn, Adapted screenplay - Paul Thomas Anderson, Film editing - Andy Jurgensen, and Casting - Cassandra Kulukundis.



Inspired by the 1990 novel Vineland by Thomas Pynchon, the film's story follows an ex-revolutionary who is forced back into his former combative lifestyle upon getting pursued by a corrupt military officer. Leonardo DiCaprio plays the lead role of 'Ghetto' Pat Calhoun.



The film was produced, written, and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.



Irish actress Jessie Buckley won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as Agnes in the film Hamnet, directed by Chloé Zhao. Making history, she became the first Irish woman to win the award, for her portrayal of Shakespeare's wife.



Autumn Durald Arkapaw also made a historic win as she became the first woman to win the Oscar for best cinematography for her work in 'Sinners.'



Michael B Jordan won the best actor award for his portrayal of twin brothers Smoke and Stack in 'Sinners.'



'Golden' from musical fantasy comedy Kpop Demon Hunters took the honors for best original song.



The Netflix animated movie also won the award for Best Animated Feature.



The fictional K-pop group HUNTR/X performed 'Golden' at the 98th Academy Awards Sunday night.



Pavel Talankin's 'Mr Nobody Against Putin' won the award for best documentary feature film.



The documentary is Talankin's record of his time as a primary school teacher in Russia and the indoctrination of students in support of Russia's war against Ukraine.



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