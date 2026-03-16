Brisbane, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the United States Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") has now approved the import and sale of GMG's THERMAL-XR graphene based coating system in the United States.

The EPA has issued a consent order for pre-manufacture notice PMN P-25-0018 in accordance with section 5(e) of the Toxic Substances Control Act, 15 U.S.C. 2604(e) (the "Order"). Under the Order, GMG is authorised to export, distribute, sell, use and dispose of the chemical substance described in the pre-manufacture notice submitted by the Company, and which is used in GMG's THERMAL-XR ENHANCE graphene-based coating system for various applications including Heating Venting Air Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVAC-R), Data Centres, Liquified Natural Gas Plants (LNG), Automotive and Electronics amongst others in the United States in accordance with the requirements and conditions set out in the Order (the "New Chemical Substance").

GMG supplies its THERMAL-XR graphene coating product for the HVAC-R equipment market to its exclusive North American distributor, Nu-Calgon Wholesaler, Inc. ("Nu-Calgon") which is marketed and sold as "Nu-Calgon CoolWorx powered by GMG Graphene" as seen in an example shown in Figure 1. As a result of the Order, GMG, together with Nu-Calgon, is now able to commence commercial sales of THERMAL-XR products into the U.S. for industrial use, subject to and in accordance with the requirements and conditions of the Order.

Figure 1: Nu-Calgon CoolWorx Powered by GMG Graphene Label

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The first shipment of THERMAL-XR will now be sent to Nu-Calgon for distribution in North America.

Craig Nicol, CEO & Managing Director of the Company, commented, "We believe that this EPA consent order is a major milestone for GMG as it allows us, together with our exclusive North American distributor Nu-Calgon, to commence commercial sales of THERMAL-XR in we what we see as the largest HVAC-R coating market in the world."

Jack Perkowski, Chairman and Non-Executive Director of the Company, commented: "With regulatory clearance now in place, we believe that we can begin converting the strong interest that we have seen from customers into revenue, while leveraging Nu-Calgon's extensive distribution network to reach across the North America to scale THERMAL-XR ENHANCE / CoolWorx deployment over time. We believe that GMG is one of the few companies to have received EPA approval for the export and sale of an unlimited amount of a graphene-based product in the United States of America."

About THERMAL-XR ENHANCE powered by GMG Graphene:

THERMAL-XR ENHANCE coating system is a unique method of improving the conductivity of corroded heat exchange surfaces and improving and maintaining the performance of new units at peak levels. The process coats and protects heat exchange surfaces while improving and rebuilding the lost corroded thermal conductivity and increasing the heat transfer rate by leveraging the physics of GMG Graphene, resulting in an efficiency improvement and a potential power reduction.

THERMAL-XR ENHANCE is now patented for 20 years in Australia and is expected to be patented in other countries around the world.

THERMAL-XR ENHANCE Development and EPA Approval History

Month Significant Milestones for THERMAL-XR powered by GMG Graphene September

2022 GMG acquires THERMAL-XR manufacturing intellectual property and brand rights GMG ACQUIRES THERMAL-XR MANUFACTURING INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY AND BRAND RIGHTS AND GRANTS RSUs TO DIRECTORS AND OFFICERS - Graphene Manufacturing Group | GMG (graphenemg.com) December

2022 Verified Improved Heat Transfer by The University of Queensland. VERIFIED IMPROVED HEAT TRANSFER ON ALUMINIUM WITH THERMAL-XR & MARKET UPDATE - Graphene Manufacturing Group | GMG (graphenemg.com) February

2023 Approval from Australian Industrial Chemicals Introduction Scheme (AICIS) GMG RECEIVES REGULATORY APPROVAL TO ENABLE SIGNIFICANT COMMERCIAL SALES - Graphene Manufacturing Group | GMG (graphenemg.com) April

2023 Total available market for THERMAL-XR estimated by Company to be > US$28.4 billion GMG ANNOUNCES COMMERCIALISATION PROGRESS OF THERMAL-XR - Graphene Manufacturing Group | GMG (graphenemg.com) April

2023 First order of THERMAL-XR > $120,000 GMG ANNOUNCES COMMERCIALISATION PROGRESS OF THERMAL-XR - Graphene Manufacturing Group | GMG (graphenemg.com) May

2023 Signing of Distributors for Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia & South Korea GMG SIGNS THERMAL-XR DISTRIBUTOR AGREEMENTS IN 4 ASIAN COUNTRIES - Graphene Manufacturing Group | GMG (graphenemg.com) June

2023 Independently Verified Heat Transfer & Energy Savings GMG ANNOUNCES INDEPENDENTLY VERIFIED HEAT TRANSFER AND ENERGY SAVINGS RESULTS FROM THERMAL-XR - Graphene Manufacturing Group | GMG (graphenemg.com) July

2023 Signing of Nu-Calgon Distribution for North America - USA, Canada, Mexico, & Caribbean. GMG APPOINTS NU-CALGON AS THERMAL-XR DISTRIBUTOR FOR NORTH AMERICA - Graphene Manufacturing Group | GMG (graphenemg.com) August

2023 Commissioning of THERMAL-XR Coating Bulk Blend Plant GMG PROVIDES COMMERCIALISATION PROGRESS OF THERMAL-XR - Graphene Manufacturing Group | GMG (graphenemg.com) October

2023 Forward Orders > AU$ 400k - Conditional on Import Approvals for some Countries GMG PROVIDES COMMERCIALISATION UPDATE ON ENERGY SAVINGS COATING THERMAL-XR - Graphene Manufacturing Group | GMG (graphenemg.com) December

2023 Commissioning of the modular Graphene Production plant Graphene Manufacturing Group Commissions Modular Graphene Production Plant - Graphene Manufacturing Group | GMG (graphenemg.com) January

2024 Canada Approval Department of Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) January

2024 Launch of Nu-Calgon CoolWorx powered by GMG Graphene at Chicago AHR Expo 2024. Launch of Nu-Calgon CoolWorx powered by GMG Graphene at Chicago AHR Expo 2024. April

2024 GMG Provides Commercialisation Update on Energy Savings Coating THERMAL-XR GMG Provides Commercialisation Update on Energy Savings Coating THERMAL-XR December

2024 GMG Reaches Market Commercialisation Milestone on Energy Savings Coating THERMAL-XR GMG Reaches Market Commercialisation Milestone on Energy Savings Coating THERMAL-XR December

2025 USA EPA Approval Conditions Accepted for Graphene Coating THERMAL-XR

USA EPA Approval Conditions Accepted for Graphene Coating THERMAL-XR

About GMG:

GMG is an Australian based clean-technology company which develops, makes and sells energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene manufactured via in house production process. GMG uses its own proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its natural elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications.

The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has initially focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating) which is now being marketed into other applications including electronic heat sinks, industrial process plants and data centres. Another product GMG has developed is the graphene lubricant additive focused on saving liquid fuels initially for diesel engines.

In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries"). GMG has also developed a graphene additive slurry that is aimed at improving the performance of lithium-ion batteries.

GMG's 4 critical business objectives are:

Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "believes" "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, GMG and Nu-Calgon's ability to leverage Nu-Calgon's distribution network to commence commercial sales of THERMAL-XR ENHANCE-based products into the U.S. HVAC-R aftermarket, intentions as to the first shipment of THERMAL-XR ENHANCE, the intended focus of initial THERMAL-XR ENHANCE deployment, the energy efficiency, decarbonisation and corrosion protection benefits of THERMAL-XR ENHANCE, GMG's intention to work with the EPA and GMG's intention to progress its broader THERMAL-XR ENHANCE commercialisation activities.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including the receipt of a fully signed consent notice from the EPA. Additionally, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of GMG to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation that GMG does not receive or receive on a timely basis the fully signed consent notice from the and the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated November 4, 2025 available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288616

Source: Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd.