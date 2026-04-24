Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. Signs Transformational Multi-Network Media Series with New to The Street to Showcase Next-Generation Graphene and Energy Innovation

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 24, 2026 / New to The Street, one of the longest-running and fastest-growing financial media brands, today announced the signing of Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. ("GMG") to a multi-part, long-form television and digital media series. The agreement includes monthly network broadcasts, integrated NewsOut video press releases, and comprehensive social media support across New to The Street's expansive distribution ecosystem.

Under the agreement, GMG will be featured in a series of in-depth executive interviews designed to educate investors and the broader market on its proprietary graphene production technology and next-generation energy solutions. Each segment will be produced for long-form storytelling and broadcast monthly as sponsored programming across major U.S. financial television networks, including Fox Business and Bloomberg Television, while also being distributed across New to The Street's 5M+ subscriber digital audience.

The campaign will include ongoing NewsOut video press releases aligned with key corporate milestones, providing timely, high-impact investor communications supported by daily social media engagement across LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and YouTube. This integrated approach ensures consistent visibility and market awareness throughout the duration of the series.

"Graphene Manufacturing Group represents the type of high-impact, innovation-driven company that aligns perfectly with our platform," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder of New to The Street. "Their advancements in graphene production and energy efficiency solutions have global implications, and we are excited to bring their story to investors through our long-form broadcasts, NewsOut distribution, and multi-channel amplification."

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. is recognized for its vertically integrated approach to producing high-quality graphene and developing applications across energy storage, HVAC coatings, and next-generation battery technologies. Through this partnership, GMG will leverage New to The Street's "Predictable Media" model-combining television, digital, social, and earned media-to build sustained investor awareness and engagement.

The series will commence production immediately, with the first broadcast scheduled in the upcoming programming cycle.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a 17-year financial media brand that broadcasts weekly as sponsored programming on Fox Business and Bloomberg Television. The platform features one of the largest investor-focused YouTube channels in the world with 4.51 million subscribers, alongside a rapidly expanding global footprint across the U.S., MENA, and Latin America. New to The Street combines long-form television, digital distribution, social media, and iconic outdoor advertising to deliver unmatched visibility and investor engagement.

About Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (GMG.V)

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. is a clean technology company focused on producing graphene and developing energy-saving products and next-generation battery solutions. Leveraging proprietary manufacturing processes, GMG aims to deliver scalable, cost-effective graphene for industrial and commercial applications globally.

Media Contact:

Monica Brennan

Head of Communications

New to The Street

Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/graphene-manufacturing-group-ltd.-gmg.v-signs-transformational-multi-network-m-1160941