Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2026) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has submitted an additional application to the United States Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") for the manufacture and sale of graphene and graphene coatings (THERMAL-XR), lubricants (G LUBRICANT) and other graphene fluids in the United States.

GMG has submitted a Significant New Use Notice ("SNUN") to the US EPA under pre-manufacture notice (PMN) P-25-0018. Under this application, GMG is seeking authorisation to manufacture, distribute, sell, use and dispose of graphene and graphene coatings, lubricants and fluids across multiple industries in the United States. GMG expects to obtain this approval by the end of June 2027.

This application is in addition to the existing approval under PMN P-25-0018, which authorises the Company to export, distribute, sell, use and dispose of graphene coatings across multiple industries in the United States.

Craig Nicol, CEO & Managing Director of the Company, commented: "Submitting the SNUN is a decisive step in our US strategy. This application, if approved, will grant GMG the authorisation to manufacture graphene domestically in the United States - not simply to export into the market, but to produce within it. That distinction matters. It positions GMG to serve US customers at scale, deepen our industrial footprint, and build a genuinely American supply chain for graphene-enabled products. We expect EPA approval by the end of June 2027 and are planning our commercial operations accordingly."

Jack Perkowski, Chairman and Non-Executive Director of the Company, commented: "The United States is the most important market in the world for what GMG is building. This SNUN filing reflects our commitment to America - not just as a customer base, but as a centre of production, capital formation, and long-term growth. We are looking to the US to drive the next chapter of GMG's commercial expansion."

About THERMAL-XR:

THERMAL-XR ENHANCE coating system is a unique method of improving the conductivity of corroded heat exchange surfaces and improving and maintaining the performance of new units at peak levels. The process coats and protects heat exchange surfaces while improving and rebuilding the lost corroded thermal conductivity and increasing the heat transfer rate by leveraging the physics of GMG Graphene, resulting in an efficiency improvement and a potential power reduction. THERMAL-XR ENHANCE is now patented for 20 years in Australia and is expected to be patented in other countries around the world.

About G LUBRICANT:

G LUBRICANT is what management believes to be a transformative graphene liquid concentrate additive designed to enhance the performance of diesel and gasoline (petrol) engines. This product has the potential to reshape the future of the global liquid fuels industry and offers an innovative solution that optimises efficiency and power for stationary or mobile engines. G LUBRICANT, a graphene liquid concentrate that can be added to any mineral or synthetic oil used in an internal combustion engine in a 1:100 dosage, has been verified by the University of Queensland to increase fuel efficiency by up to 8.4% in a diesel engine, as announced in February 2025.1 G LUBRICANT is now patented for 20 years in Europe, the US, and China.1

RSU Grants

The Company is also pleased to announce that following the annual remuneration review, its Board of Directors have approved the grant of an aggregate of 783,590 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") to employees and directors of the Company pursuant to its Restricted Share and Performance Share Plan and the Stock Option Plan.

When vested, each RSU entitles the holder thereof to receive one Share upon exercise in accordance with the Plan. The holder at their own discretion, and separately to the Company, may action those shares accordingly for their personal use.

About GMG:

GMG is an Australian-based clean-technology company that develops, manufactures and sells energy-saving and energy-storage solutions, enabled by graphene produced via its in-house production process. GMG uses its proprietary process to decompose natural gas (i.e., methane) into its natural elements - carbon (as graphene), hydrogen, and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high-quality, low-cost, scalable, tuneable, and low- to no-contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications.

The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities and to secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has initially focused on a graphene-enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating), which is now being marketed into other applications including electronic heat sinks, industrial process plants, and data centres. GMG has also developed a graphene lubricant additive focused on saving liquid fuels, initially for diesel engines.

In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively, with financial support from the Australian Government, to progress R&D and commercialisation of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries"). GMG has also developed a graphene additive slurry aimed at improving the performance of lithium-ion batteries.

GMG's 4 critical business objectives are:

Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "believes", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", or "will" "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include, without limitation: GMG's ability to obtain EPA authorisation to manufacture, distribute, sell, use and dispose of graphene and graphene coatings, lubricants and fluids across multiple industries in the United States; GMG's expectation to obtain SNUN approval by the end of June 2027; and GMG's intention to progress its broader US commercialisation activities across its graphene product portfolio; GMG's intentions to develop commercial scale-up capabilities, GMG's focus in the energy savings segment, GMG's intentions for the use of graphene lubricant additive on saving liquid fuels, expectations for R&D and commercialization of G+AI Batteries, GMG's ability to improve the performance of lithium-ion batteries and GMG's critical business objectives.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including the receipt of EPA approval of the SNUN filing. Additionally, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of GMG to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation, that GMG does not receive, or does not receive on a timely basis, EPA approval of the SNUN, and the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated November 4, 2025, available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

1 GMG, "GMG Unveils G LUBRICANT Engine Performance Testing Results," February 2025, https://graphenemg.com/gmg-unveils-g-lubricant-engine-performance-testing-results-a-transformative-graphene-energy-saving-solution-for-the-multi-trillion-dollar-global-liquid-fuel-industry/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/299808

Source: Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd.