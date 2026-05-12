Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 12, 2026) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has signed a 3 year lease, with options for term extension, to support production expansion and to provide additional office space for staff. The site is within the Richlands suburb of Brisbane, nearby to the existing headquarters of the Company. The site has over 2,100 square metres of covered space - including offices, meeting rooms and a high ceiling warehouse.

Craig Nicol, CEO & Managing Director of the Company, commented "This is the first site for expansion for our company - for both staff and production assets. We will look to expand our production assets here after the Gen 2 Project is completed - which is expected at the end of June 2026."

Jack Perkowski, Non-Executive Chairman and Director of the Company, commented: "As we look to expand our production plants around the world - this is the first significant step in our global growth plan."

Operations Update

GMG is focused on delivering its Gen 2.0 Graphene Production Project (the "Gen 2.0 Project") by end of June 2026 - which is expected to produce at least 10 tonnes per annum of graphene at its headquarters in Richlands, Queensland, Australia.

Once the Gen 2.0 Project is commissioned and operating, GMG plans to replicate and establish other production plants around the world to enable scaled production for potential sales, diversify and lower production risks, and reduce operating costs by locating the plant in countries with lower operating costs, including low cost natural gas - one of GMG's key production input costs.

Currently, GMG is planning three potential expansion projects - two in North America (potentially one in US and one in Canada) in addition to an expansion production project in Australia (located on the expansion lease outlined in this release). GMG proposes to mature these projects and expand production in line with sales for all of its products.

The expansion program for GMG includes the following 5 production plants:

Graphene Production (from natural gas) Coating Blend Plant (for the graphene coating THERMAL-XR) Lubricant Blend Plant (for the graphene lubricant additive G LUBRICANT) Graphene Slurry Plant (for the SUPA G Lithium-Ion Battery Additive) Battery Assembly Plant (for the Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery)

Figure 1

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About GMG:

GMG is an Australian based clean-technology company which develops, makes and sells energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene manufactured via in house production process. GMG uses its own proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its natural elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications.

The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has initially focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating) which is now being marketed into other applications including electronic heat sinks, industrial process plants and data centres. Another product GMG has developed is the graphene lubricant additive focused on saving liquid fuels initially for diesel engines.

In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries"). GMG has also developed a graphene additive slurry that is aimed at improving the performance of lithium-ion batteries.

GMG's 4 critical business objectives are:

Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "believes" "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements as to GMG's focus on, and the timing and production expectations of, the Gen 2 Project, intentions regarding the number, purpose and location of expansion projects, intentions to de-risk, reduce operating costs and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, GMG's focus in the energy savings segment, GMG's intentions for the use of graphene lubricant additive on saving liquid fuels, expectations for R&D and commercialization of G+AI Batteries, GMG's ability to improve the performance of lithium-ion batteries and GMG's critical business objectives.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including the patent and potential market size of G LUBRICANT. Additionally, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of GMG to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation that GMG does not receive or receive on a timely basis the fully signed consent notice from the and the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated November 4, 2025 available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/297118

Source: Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd.