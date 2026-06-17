Brisbane, Queensland--(Newsfile Corp. - June 17, 2026) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has shipped its first ever bulk order of THERMAL-XR to its exclusive North American distributor, Nu Calgon Wholesaler, Inc. ("Nu Calgon") which is marketed and sold as "Nu-Calgon CoolWorx powered by GMG Graphene" as seen in an example shown in Figure 1.

As previously disclosed, GMG is authorised to export, distribute, sell, use and dispose of graphene coating across multiple industries in the United States in accordance with its pre-manufacture notice P-25-0018.





Figure 1: Nu-Calgon CoolWorx Powered by GMG Graphene Label

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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DeWight Wallace, Nu-Calgon's President, commented: "We are very excited to receive this first shipment of THERMAL-XR and to begin introducing it to the North American HVAC-R market. GMG's graphene technology offers contractors a genuine, measurable energy-saving solution, and we look forward to deploying it across our distribution network. This is exactly the kind of innovative product our customers are looking for. We also look forward to welcoming Craig and members of his team to our headquarters in St Louis to spend valuable time together planning for our future partnership."

Craig Nicol, CEO & Managing Director of the Company, commented: "Delivering our first bulk shipment of THERMAL-XR to Nu Calgon is a genuinely significant moment for GMG. This order marks the transition from development and approval to commercial reality in the world's largest HVAC-R market. Receiving EPA authorisation to export and sell our graphene-based product in the United States is something very few companies have achieved, and we are proud to be bringing that technology to market alongside a distributor of Nu Calgon's calibre."

Jack Perkowski, Chairman and Non-Executive Director of the Company, commented: "This first shipment is a milestone we have been working toward for some time, and it reflects the strength of what GMG has built. EPA approval for the unrestricted export and sale of a graphene-based coating in the United States is a rare and hard-won achievement. Paired with Nu Calgon's reach across North America, we now have the foundation to scale THERMAL-XR in a market that we believe will define GMG's next phase of commercial growth."

About THERMAL-XR:

THERMAL-XR ENHANCE coating system is a unique method of improving the conductivity of corroded heat exchange surfaces and improving and maintaining the performance of new units at peak levels. The process coats and protects heat exchange surfaces while improving and rebuilding the lost corroded thermal conductivity and increasing the heat transfer rate by leveraging the physics of GMG Graphene, resulting in an efficiency improvement and a potential power reduction. THERMAL-XR ENHANCE is now patented for 20 years in Australia and is expected to be patented in other countries around the world.

About Nu-Calgon:

Nu-Calgon supplies a complete line of specialty chemical products for the HVAC-R aftermarket that includes coil cleaners, leak sealants, air purifiers and refrigeration oils, water treatment, ice machine maintenance, and other specialty applications. These products are marketed to air conditioning, heating, refrigeration, and plumbing wholesalers, food service/restaurant suppliers and OEMs. www.nucalgon.com

Nu-Calgon has dedicated factory sales professionals located across the United States and Canada, providing many years of sales and product experience. A state-of-the-art order entry system accesses the Nu-Calgon inventory at the centralised distribution center, enabling prompt, accurate order processing and complete order shipment within 24 hours.

About GMG:

GMG is an Australian-based clean-technology company that develops, manufactures and sells energy-saving and energy-storage solutions, enabled by graphene produced via its in-house production process. GMG uses its proprietary process to decompose natural gas (i.e., methane) into its natural elements - carbon (as graphene), hydrogen, and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high-quality, low-cost, scalable, tuneable, and low- to no-contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications.

The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities and to secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has initially focused on a graphene-enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating), which is now being marketed into other applications including electronic heat sinks, industrial process plants, and data centres. GMG has also developed a graphene lubricant additive focused on saving liquid fuels, initially for diesel engines.

In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively, with financial support from the Australian Government, to progress R&D and commercialisation of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries"). GMG has also developed a graphene additive slurry aimed at improving the performance of lithium-ion batteries.

GMG's 4 critical business objectives are:

Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "believes", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would", or "will" "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include, without limitation: THERMAL-XR being one of the longest lasting corrosion protection coatings available, THERMAL-XR being a genuine, measurable energy-saving solution and Nu Calgon's intentions of deploying it across its distribution network, GMG's intention to progress its broader US commercialisation activities across its graphene product portfolio, Nu Calgon's reach across North America and its ability to serve as a foundation to scale THERMAL-XR, GMG's intentions to develop commercial scale-up capabilities, GMG's focus in the energy savings segment, GMG's intentions for the use of graphene lubricant additive on saving liquid fuels, expectations for R&D and commercialization of G+AI Batteries, GMG's ability to improve the performance of lithium-ion batteries and GMG's critical business objectives.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management. Additionally, forward-looking information involves a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of GMG to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated November 4, 2025, available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301834

Source: Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd.