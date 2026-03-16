Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026) - Silver Bullet Mines Corp. (TSXV: SBMI) (OTCQB: SBMCF) ("SBMI" or "the Company") is pleased to announce antimony results from its wholly owned past producing Washington Mine in Idaho. These strong results are in addition to the impressive gold and silver values previously disclosed. The Washington Mine is on patented lands in the prolific placer gold district in Idaho.

On December 15, 2021 the Company disseminated a news release containing the following chart of silver and gold assay results from the Washington Mine.

Method AUAG-GR30 AUAG-GR30

Element Au Ag Ag Units ppm ppm troy oz







*LDL 0.001 1 0.029







WASH-ID-001 0.557 4350 127 WASH-ID-002 1.36 4780 139 WASH-ID-003 1.26 4740 138 WASH-ID-004 0.676 2030 59 WASH-ID-005 0.928 2580 75 WASH-ID-006 1.69 2480 73 WASH-ID-007 0.37 1298 41 WASH-ID-008 0.6 1107 35 WASH-ID-009 < 0.14 883 28 WASH-ID-010 4.61 3928 126

*LDL = Lower Detection Limit as provided by the Certified Assay Lab

With the recent global interest in antimony, SBMI reviewed local geology and determined Idaho to be a host to several areas prospective for antimony, including but not limited to the Stibnite Mining District. The Stibnite Mining District hosts, among other mines, the Stibnite Mine, which is owned by a third party and is targeted to be in gold and antimony production in late 2028.

SBMI revisited its assay results reported in the news release dated December 15, 2021 and is pleased to advise of the following results for antimony.

Element Sb Units ppm



*LDL 1



WASH-ID-001 8810 WASH-ID-002 8740 WASH-ID-003 4830 WASH-ID-004 1280 WASH-ID-005 2710 WASH-ID-006 3050

*LDL = Lower Detection Limit as provided by the Certified Assay Lab

SBMI also found elevated values for lead and for zinc, with all of the samples for zinc returning above detectable limits and three of the samples for lead returning above detectable limits.

The global demand for antimony, a critical mineral, is driven by expanding needs in military, drones, electronics and energy storage. There is no substitute for it and the global need for antimony is expected to grow. Supply chains currently depend upon China, Russia and Tajikistan, with those three countries producing roughly 85% of global antimony. Minor producers are Turkey, Myanmar, Bolivia and Australia, leaving North America very vulnerable to supply chain interruptions.

John Carter, CEO of SBMI, states: "Finding good grade lead, zinc and antimony adds value to the Washington Mine in addition to the value to be derived from the gold and silver. We expect there to be no additional process when extracting those elements from the mine, so we would expect them to represent additional revenue with minimal if any added cost."

Mr. Robert G. Komarechka, P.Geo., an independent consultant, has reviewed, verified and approved SBMI's work referred to herein and is the Qualified Person for this release as per the exchange requirements and NI 43-101 3.1. Note: The QP was not at the site for sample collection.

QA/QC

All of the samples taken by SBMI and referred to in this release were collected on site by the project geologist, Nick Barr, and were couriered to and processed by AGAT Laboratories located in Mississauga, Ontario, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 certified lab. Analysis consisted of a 43 element suite using a 4-acid digestion/ICP-OES finish (AGAT analysis 201-070). An additional analysis for gold and other elements was done using a 1000 gram fire assay - Metallic Gold - ICP finish (AGAT analysis 202-121) as well as a Multi-Acid digestion with an ICP-OES finish (AGAT analysis 201-116) for overlimit silver and a Sodium Peroxide Fusion with an ICP-OES finish (AGAT analysis 201-079) for arsenic, copper and zinc.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking statements as they relate to SBMI and its subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but represent management's current expectation of future events, and can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "continues" and similar expressions. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

By their nature, forward-looking statements include assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. If and when forward-looking statements are set out in this new release, SBMI will also set out the material risk factors or assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by applicable securities laws, SBMI assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: the impact of SARS CoV-2 or any other global virus; reliance on key personnel; the thoroughness of its QA/QA procedures; the continuity of the global supply chain for materials for SBMI to use in the production and processing of mineralized material; the results of exploration and development activities; shareholder and regulatory approvals; activities and attitudes of communities local to the location of the SBMI's properties; risks of future legal proceedings; income tax matters; fires, floods and other natural phenomena; the rate of inflation; availability and terms of financing; distribution of securities; commodities pricing; currency movements, especially as between the USD and CDN; effect of market interest rates on price of securities; and, potential dilution. SARS CoV-2 and other potential global pathogens create risks that at this time are immeasurable and impossible to define.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288608

Source: Silver Bullet Mines Corp.