Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 9, 2026) - Silver Bullet Mines Corp. (TSXV: SBMI) (OTCQB: SBMCF) ("SBMI" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update concerning the acquisition of mining equipment for its various mines.

On March 2, 2026 SBMI announced it had entered into a five-year agreement with Ocean Partners US Inc. ("Ocean Partners") whereby SBMI would supply high grade mineralized material and concentrates to Ocean Partners. To supply this material, SBMI requires a portable crusher to operate at its various mine sites.

SBMI has ordered a portable crushing plant that is being manufactured to SBMI specifications and has a rated capacity of up to 50 tons of mineralized material per hour (in theory, 1200 tons per day). This crusher is intended to produce material crushed to one quarter inch, as per Ocean Partners' specifications, and SBMI intends to start production for Ocean Partners at 100 tons of mine material per day. This crusher will have the capacity to ramp up daily production as needed by SBMI without further capital expenditure.

SBMI is finalizing arrangements for transportation and logistics for the delivery of the completed crusher to the Columbia Mine in Arizona. SBMI is also preparing the Columbia site and installing infrastructure, including a new road and electrical supply. It is expected the crusher should be fully functional on-site at the Columbia Mine within roughly five months.

The crusher, being portable, will be able to be moved when necessary to the other SBMI mines in Arizona.

A second crusher is being contemplated for SBMI's Washington Mine in Idaho.

Also in the March 2, 2026 news release, SBMI advised it intended to increase the throughput at its wholly-owned mill in Globe, Arizona. This would require additional equipment to be installed at the Company's existing modular mill. This ability to easily expand the mill's throughput is why SBMI initially designed the mill as a modular expandable unit. Initial infrastructure expansion capability was designed into the original design parameters. SBMI plans to recover minerals other than gold and silver, and as a result intends to acquire other equipment to effect such recoveries.

To fund the acquisition of the equipment, SBMI is negotiating for non-equity financing, the details of which will be shared as soon as possible.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking statements as they relate to SBMI and its subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but represent management's current expectation of future events, and can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "continues" and similar expressions. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct.

By their nature, forward-looking statements include assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. If and when forward-looking statements are set out in this new release, SBMI will also set out the material risk factors or assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements. Except as expressly required by applicable securities laws, SBMI assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: the impact of SARS CoV-2 or any other global virus; reliance on key personnel; the thoroughness of its QA/QA procedures; the continuity of the global supply chain for materials for SBMI to use in the production and processing of mineralized material; the results of exploration and development activities; shareholder and regulatory approvals; activities and attitudes of communities local to the location of the SBMI's properties; risks of future legal proceedings; income tax matters; fires, floods and other natural phenomena; the rate of inflation; availability and terms of financing; distribution of securities; commodities pricing; currency movements, especially as between the USD and CDN; effect of market interest rates on price of securities; and, potential dilution. SARS CoV-2 and other potential global pathogens create risks that at this time are immeasurable and impossible to define.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291725

Source: Silver Bullet Mines Corp.