Lake Oswego, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026) - Functional Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: MEHA), a leading innovator in wellness and performance products, today announced that it will participate in the 38th Annual ROTH Conference, taking place March 22-24, 2026, in Dana Point, California.

Eric Gripentrog, Chief Executive Officer & Director, and David R. Wells, Financial Counsel, will participate in the event and meet with investors. The conference will feature a combination of one-on-one and small-group meetings, analyst-led fireside conversations, industry presentations, and panel discussions. To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/Roth2026Registration.

About Functional Brands Inc.

Functional Brands Inc. is a dedicated provider of quality wellness solutions, offering products designed to support a wide range of health and fitness goals. Through a commitment to science-backed ingredients and holistic formulations, Functional Brands Inc. is dedicated to helping individuals improve their health, performance, and overall well-being.

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Source: Functional Brands Inc.