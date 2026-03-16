Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026) - RZOLV Technologies Inc. (TSXV: RZL) ("RZOLV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been selected to participate as one of only 14 companies in the Canadian Clean Energy Technologies R&D Partnering Delegation to India, delivered under the Canadian International Innovation Program ("CIIP"), a funding program from the Government of Canada's Trade Commissioner Service (TCS). The in-person delegation is scheduled for April 14 to 17, 2026, in Mumbai and Kolkata and is intended to help build strategic partnerships between Canadian small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and Indian stakeholders in clean energy and related technology sectors. The official program is limited to 14 Canadian SMEs and includes utility meetings, B2B sessions, and site visits with companies in sectors including power, renewables, mineral processing, and oil and gas.

The Company believes its selection reflects growing interest in cleaner, more efficient industrial technologies that can support mineral processing, metal recovery, and more resilient critical-mineral supply chains. India is a particularly important market in this regard. According to the TCS, India is the world's third-largest energy consumer, is targeting net-zero emissions by 2070 and 50% non-fossil electricity by 2030, and offers Canadian firms the opportunity to leverage $150 to $200 billion in annual clean energy investments, strong policy incentives, and initiatives.

"Being selected for this delegation is an honor and an important step for RZOLV," said Duane Nelson, President & CEO. "India is one of the world's most significant growth markets for energy, industrial innovation, and strategic materials. We believe our clean extraction platform has the potential to contribute to lower-impact mineral recovery from ores, secondary materials, and stronger critical-mineral value chains, and we look forward to exploring research, commercial, and strategic partnerships in India."

RZOLV's participation also comes at a time of renewed momentum in Canada-India relations. On March 2, 2026, during his visit to India, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced a new Canada-India partnership focused on energy, critical minerals, technology, and talent. The announcement included a new Strategic Energy Partnership, two MOUs on critical minerals and energy sources, and a stated plan for Canada and India to conclude a new Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement this year, with a goal of more than doubling two-way trade to $70 billion by 2030. The visit also saw more than 10 commercial agreements worth over $5.5 billion.

"We view this selection as strategically timely," Nelson added. "As Canada and India expand cooperation in energy, critical minerals, and advanced technology, RZOLV intends to position itself as a clean-technology partner in mineral processing and metal recovery applications where innovation, sustainability, and supply-chain resilience matter."

The Company intends to use the delegation to engage prospective industrial, research, and commercial partners in India and to evaluate opportunities for pilot work, technical collaboration, and market development. Participation in the delegation does not constitute an endorsement of the Company or its technology by the Government of Canada.

Cautionary Note

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About RZOLV Technologies Inc.

RZOLV Technologies Inc. is a clean-technology company developing innovative, non-cyanide hydrometallurgical solutions for the extraction of gold and critical minerals for ores, tailings, concentrates, and secondary waste materials.

The Company's flagship technology, RZOLV, is a proprietary water-based reagent system intended to recover precious and critical elements from ores, concentrates, tailings, and secondary materials in applications where conventional extraction methods are technically ineffective, increasingly restricted, or subject to heightened permitting complexity.

RZOLV is designed as a lower-toxicity alternative with the potential to deliver comparable recovery performance and economic outcomes. The technology aims to expand the addressable gold market by enabling extraction in environments where cyanide use presents technical, environmental, or permitting constraints. For more information, please visit www.rzolv.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's participation in the Canadian Clean Energy Technologies R&D Partnering Delegation to India, potential meetings and collaborations arising from that participation, the potential applicability of the Company's technology in India or other markets, and the Company's ability to advance research, pilot projects, commercial relationships, or strategic opportunities. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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Source: RZOLV Technologies Inc.