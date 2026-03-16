GCE, a global market leader for gas control equipment, has launched gascontrol.com, a new website designed to better serve customers across its GCE Specialty, GCE Medical, and GCE Industrial product portfolios. The new site provides a streamlined, market-focused experience that makes it easier for users to explore GCE's gas control solutions and identify the right products. A new Documentation Search Tool assists customers in easily finding documents such as instructions for use (IFUs), appendices, and certifications through an intuitive search interface.

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GCE's new website, gascontrol.com, provides a streamlined, market-focused experience across the GCE Specialty, GCE Medical, and GCE Industrial product portfolios.

"The redesigned website reflects GCE's role as a comprehensive, trusted supplier of gas control technologies that elevate industries and improve lives," says Piyush Sheth, Vice President and General Manager, GCE. "With improved navigation, content organized by application and industry, and a list of global contacts, the site is intended to support engineers, clinicians, system designers, distributors, and procurement teams throughout the decision-making process."

Three Product Groups

Backed by ESAB Corporation (NYSE: ESAB), GCE has grown its global footprint through the merging of leading gas-equipment providers, expanding its reach across the Americas, Asia, and Europe. Its products undergo rigorous testing and certifications to meet international quality and safety standards. GCE is organized into three product divisions:

GCE Speciality (gce-speciality.com) - incorporating the druva, GASARC and Victor, brands caters to high-purity market sectors such as pharmaceutical, semiconductor and automotive manufacturing, analytical laboratories, food and beverage, refrigeration, and industrial applications. GCE engineers regulators, manifolds, and other specialized products to maintain gas purity and deliver consistent, repeatable performance in environments where even minor contamination or pressure variation can impact results. GCE's FloCloud digital solution enables users to monitor gas levels, detect gas leaks and confirm system integrity, monitor consumption, identify over-consumption, ensure gas flow and pressure are within limits for consistent quality, and allocate costs.

GCE Medical (gce-medical.com) - incorporating GCE Healthcare, Therapy Equipment, Ohio Medical, DeltaP and Aktiv Technologies brands serves pre-hospital, hospital, emergency, and home care medical settings. Products include medical source gas equipment, medical high-pressure regulators, gas manifolds and pipeline systems, oxygen concentrators, ambulance panels, emergency equipment, and other products that ensure the safe and reliable delivery of life-supporting gases from source to patient.

GCE Industrial (gce-industrial.com) - incorporating the Kayser brand has its origins in oxy fuel welding and cutting and has expanded into segments that use regulators, valves, central gas supply systems, cutting and welding torches and equipment, welding consumables, and safety gear. In industrial applications, the FloCloud Industry 4.0 gas monitoring solution reduces the costs and chance of error that comes from manually checking gas levels, reduces the cost of waste associated with parameters being out of specification, and reduces the chance of interrupted flow, and helps detect leaks.

About GCE

GCE Group, part of ESAB Corporation (NYSE: ESAB), is a leading global manufacturer of gas control equipment. Driven by innovation across our brands, including Ohio Medical and Therapy Equipment, we strive to deliver the highest quality gas control products and services. Our portfolio offers market compliant, industry leading solutions for the medical, industrial and specialty gas industries. With international manufacturing, sales, and supply, we ensure customers can always access the world's leading innovative gas control equipment. To learn more, visit https://www.gascontrol.com/en/about-us

PR-23132

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Contacts:

Contact Shaun Heys

Telephone +41 41 560 07 00

Cell +44 (0)7935 711 355

Email Shaun.heys@gcegroup.com

Website www.gcegroup.com

ESAB Corporation Media Contact:

Tilea Coleman

Tel +1 (301) 323-9092

mediarelations@esab.com