Enphase Energy, Inc.: Enphase Energy and Ensol Partner to Expand Home Battery Adoption in France

FREMONT, Calif., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company, today announced a collaboration with Ensol, a residential solar and storage provider in France, to expand IQ Battery deployments through Ensol's battery subscription program for French homeowners. The program makes Enphase battery storage more accessible through a monthly subscription model, with plans starting at €30 per month.

Ensol installs the IQ Battery 5P and manages the system under a fixed monthly subscription that includes monitoring, maintenance, and Enphase's industry-leading 15-year warranty. Beginning in the third year, homeowners have the option to continue the subscription, purchase the battery at its residual value, or exit the program. Ensol also aggregates enrolled batteries into a virtual power plant (VPP) that participates in demand response programs through Réseau de Transport d'Électricité (RTE), France's primary transmission system operator (TSO). This benefit flows back to homeowners in the form of reduced monthly costs, without changing their comfort or energy experience.

"Enphase's IQ Battery 5P is an ideal fit for our subscription model - premium performance, proven reliability, and a 15-year warranty that gives our customers added peace of mind," said Martin D'Hoffschmidt, co-founder of Ensol. "Through our innovative program, French homeowners can get a fully managed home battery starting at €30 a month through a simple subscription model."

The IQ Battery 5P is a powerful and flexible home battery system designed for modern households. This all-in-one AC-coupled solution starts at 5 kWh of usable capacity and can be scaled up to 70 kWh to meet a home's energy needs. FlexPhase technology supports both single-phase and three-phase electrical configurations, making it suitable for a wide range of residential installations in France. PowerMatch technology dynamically adjusts the IQ Battery output to match a home's real-time power demand, helping reduce low-load efficiency losses and deliver more usable energy and greater long-term savings for homeowners. The IQ Battery 5P is backed by an industry-leading 15-year warranty.

"France has millions of solar homes that are ready for storage, but upfront cost has often been the biggest barrier," said Sabbas Daniel, senior vice president of sales at Enphase Energy. "Ensol's subscription model helps remove that barrier. With a fixed monthly subscription that includes monitoring, maintenance, and a 15-year warranty, homeowners have a compelling path to greater energy independence and resilience."

Additionally, Enphase is conducting homeowner engagement events in 2026 to raise awareness of programs and offers that support battery adoption in France and the Netherlands. Enphase expects to host hundreds of in-person events focused on solar-only homeowners who have not yet added battery storage. These events are designed to educate homeowners about the financial and resilience benefits of adding an IQ Battery to an existing Enphase solar system.

To learn more about the battery subscription program in France, visit the Ensol website. To learn more about the Enphase Energy System in France, visit the Enphase website.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, EV chargers, home energy management systems, and virtual power plant (VPP) solutions. Enphase products enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power, all controlled through the Enphase App. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and has shipped approximately 86.4 million microinverters, with more than 5.1 million Enphase-based systems deployed in over 160 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/.

©2026 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the "e" logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy's technology and products, including safety, quality, and reliability; Enphase Energy's expectations regarding the Ensol battery subscription program in France; expected adoption of subscription-based battery programs; the capabilities and financial impact of virtual power plant participation; and Enphase Energy's planned homeowner engagement initiatives in France and the Netherlands. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy's current expectations and assumptions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, changes in market demand; fluctuations in energy prices; the pace of solar and storage adoption in Europe; regulatory developments in France, the Netherlands, and other markets; the performance and reliability of third-party partners; supply chain constraints; and other factors discussed in Enphase Energy's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

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