Novonesis (Novozymes A/S): Novonesis issues EUR 1.7 billion in bonds to refinance bridge facility

COPENHAGEN, Denmark - March 16, 2026. Novonesis has completed a EUR 1.7 billion bond issuance, with significant interest from a broad group of investors.

The transaction was primarily undertaken to refinance the bridge facility related to Novonesis' purchase of the dsm firmenich's part in the Feed Enzyme Alliance, closed in June 2025. The acquisition gives Novonesis full control of the alliance's sales and distribution, strengthening the company's position across the animal biosolutions value chain.

Rainer Lehmann, CFO:

"The significant interest from investors reflects confidence in Novonesis, our business model and the strategic direction we have set for the company. We remain well-positioned to capture growth opportunities in the years ahead."



Transaction details

Novonesis, through Novozymes A/S, has successfully priced and closed an aggregate principal amount of EUR 1.7 billion senior unsecured notes (the "Notes"). The issuance was completed under the company's newly established EUR 4 billion Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) Program.

The Notes will be issued on March 19, 2026, and listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. This inaugural issuance consists of three tranches with maturities ranging from 4 to 11 years and fixed interest rates ranging from 3.25% to 4.00%. The Notes have been rated in line with the company's corporate credit rating of A with a stable outlook.

Read the company announcement here: https://tools.eurolandir.com/tools/Pressreleases/GetPressRelease/?ID=7917784&lang=en-GB&companycode=dk-nzmb&v=r2024



Get in touch

Line Emilie Fedders

Senior Media Relations Manager

media-relations@novonesis.com

+45 30 77 71 82



Tobias Bjorklund

Head of Investor Relations

tobb@novonesis.com

