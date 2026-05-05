

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Novonesis A/S (NVZMF.PK, NSIS_B.CO, NSIS-B.CO, NVZMF, NSIS-B) Tuesday said that its first quarter net profit rose from last year, helped by good performances by the Food & Health BioSolutions and Planetary Health BioSolutions divisions. While net sales grew 7 percent organically, the company also backed its fiscal 2026 outlook.



The Danish biotechnology company reported first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders of Novozymes A/S of 199.1 million euros or 0.43 euros per share, higher than 186.0 million euros or 0.40 euros per share in the same period last year.



On an adjusted basis, net profit was 204.7 million euros in the first quarter, compared to 196.0 million euros in the previous-year period.



According to Novonesis, quarterly net sales climbed to 1.12 billion euros from 1.08 billion euros in the corresponding period of fiscal 2025.



During the three months, Adjusted EBITDA climbed to 423.0 million euros from 412.8 million euros in the year-ago quarter.



Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook of organic sales growth in the range of 5 percent to 7 percent, which includes a close to 1 pp effect from exiting certain countries. Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be in the 37 percent to 38 percent range.



On the Copenhagen Exchange, NSIS_B.CO is up 1.1 percent on Tuesday's trading at 404.00 Danish Kroner.



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