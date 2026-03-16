American Resources Corporation: ReElement Technologies to Participate in the 11th Annual Powering Africa Summit

FISHERS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources"), through its affiliated minority holding in ReElement Technologies Corporation ("ReElement"), a leading U.S. innovator in rare earth element (REE) and critical mineral refining for commercial and defense industries, today announced its participation in the 11th Annual Powering Africa Summit (PAS) 2026, taking place March 19-20, 2026 in Washington, D.C.

11th Powering Africa Summit (PAS)

Date: March 19 - 20, 2026

Location: JW Marriott, Washington, DC

Ben Kincaid, CEO of ReElement Technologies Africa, will participate in the panel discussion "Critical Minerals in Africa: Meeting Global Demand" on March 20 from 10:45 AM - 12:00 PM.

To schedule a meeting with Ben during the event, please reach out via LinkedIn by clicking HERE.

The Powering Africa Summit PAS 2026 will analyze how US foreign policy is transforming under the current administration, and how US stakeholders have adopted a more profit-driven approach through investment-led commercial diplomacy.

U.S. Secretary of Energy, Chris Wright returns to the Powering Africa Summit (PAS) 2026 where he will take part in a fireside chat focused on energy access and clean cooking. Having provided a keynote address and participated in a fireside chat at the 10th anniversary PAS 2025, Secretary Wright will again join policymakers and industry leaders at this year's Summit to discuss US-Africa cooperation across energy infrastructure, critical minerals and investment strategies.

To learn more about the event, please visit the Summit website.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation, an affiliate of American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC), is a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements. Its multi-mineral, multi-feedstock platform technology focuses on the refining of recycled material from rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, concentrated ores and brines, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a cost effective and environmentally safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Powered by ReElement" process which collaboratively utilizes its exclusively licensed intellectual property within its partners' material processing flow sheets to more efficiently support the global supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery-grade products. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources Corporation is a leader in the critical mineral supply chain, developing innovative solutions both upstream and downstream of the refining process. The company and its affiliates focus on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon and iron ore, essential ingredients in steelmaking, as well as critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market and recycled metals.

Leveraging its affiliation and former parent status of ReElement Technologies Corporation, a leading provider of high-performance refining capacity for rare earth and critical battery elements, American Resources is investing in and developing efficient upstream and downstream critical mineral operations. These operations include mining interests in conventional and unconventional sources, recycling, and manufacturing.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

Investor Contact:

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

(908) 824 - 0775

arec@jtcir.com

Media Inquiries:

Marjorie Weisskohl

703-587-1532

mweisskohl@allseasonspr.com

Company Contact:

Mark LaVerghetta

317-855-9926 ext. 0

investor@americanresourcescorp.com

SOURCE: American Resources Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/reelement-technologies-to-participate-in-the-11th-annual-powering-africa-summit-1147997