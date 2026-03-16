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WKN: A0NBL5 | ISIN: US00211V1061 | Ticker-Symbol: 3IZ
Frankfurt
13.03.26 | 08:01
0,825 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
ATA CREATIVITY GLOBAL ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATA CREATIVITY GLOBAL ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8200,95014:58
0,8350,93014:42
ACCESS Newswire
16.03.2026 13:38 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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ATA Creativity Global to Release 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results on March 25

BEIJING, CN / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / ATA Creativity Global ("ACG" or the "Company"), (Nasdaq:AACG), an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students' creativity, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2025 after the close of the stock market on Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

A conference call to discuss these results and management's outlook is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, March 25 (corresponding to 9:00 a.m. Beijing Time on Thursday, March 26).

Participant Dial-in Numbers

U.S. & Canada (Toll-Free): (877) 407-9122
International (Toll): (201) 493-6747
China (Local Access): (400) 120-2840
Hong Kong (Local Access): (800) 965-561

Webcast

A simultaneous audio webcast including accompanying slides may be accessed via the following link: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=cBJYYCSw, or via the investor relations section of the Company's website http://www.atai.net.cn/.

For those unable to listen to the live webcast, the replay will be available on the Company's website shortly after the conclusion of the call.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global is an international educational services company focused on providing quality learning experiences that cultivate and enhance students' creativity. ATA Creativity Global offers a wide range of education services consisting primarily of portfolio training, research-based learning services, overseas study counselling and other educational services through its training center network. For more information, please visit ACG's website at www.atai.net.cn.

For more information on our company, please contact the following individuals:

At the Company
ATA Creativity Global
Ruobai Sima, Chief Financial Officer
+86 10 6518 1133 x5518
simaruobai@acgedu.cn

Investor Relations
The Equity Group Inc.
Lena Cati, Senior Vice President
212-836-9611
lcati@theequitygroup.com

Alice Zhang, Associate
212-836-9610
azhang@theequitygroup.com

SOURCE: ATA Creativity Global



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ata-creativity-global-to-release-2025-fourth-quarter-and-full-ye-1147928

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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