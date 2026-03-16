Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026) - NU E Power Corp. (CSE: NUE) (OTC Pink: NUEPF) ("NUE" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 4,075,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain officers, directors and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan. The grant is intended to align incentives across NUE's leadership, key contributors, and shareholders as the Company continues to position itself for disciplined execution and long-term value creation. The Options are exercisable at $0.13 per share for a period of three years from the date of grant.

About NU E Power Corp.

NU E Power Corp. is an energy infrastructure company focused on the origination, development, and advancement of integrated power and energy park opportunities. The Company emphasizes strategic site positioning, grid access, and disciplined stage-gated project development across selected markets serving compute-intensive and large-load industrial demand.

Contact Information

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The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedarplus.ca for further information.

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Source: Nu E Corp.