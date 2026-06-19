Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2026) - NU E Power Corp. (CSE: NUE) (OTC Pink: NUEPF) ("NUE" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the management cease trade order (the "MCTO") granted by the Company's principal regulator, the Alberta Securities Commission (the "Commission"), on May 1, 2026, has been revoked. The MCTO did not affect the ability of shareholders to trade their securities.

The Company's Board of Directors and management confirm that on June 2, 2026, the Company filed its audited consolidated financial statements and MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the "Annual Filings"). Separately, the Company's quarterly interim financial report and related MD&A, together with the related interim certificates, for the three-month period ended March 31, 2026 (the "Q1 Interim Report") was filed on June 12, 2026.

Copies of the Annual Filings and the Q1 Interim Report are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company is no longer listed as being in default on the Commission's reporting issuer default list, and the Company's officers, directors and insiders are no longer prevented from trading in the Company's securities.

With the filing of the Annual Filings and the Q1 Interim Report and the revocation of the MCTO, the Company is no longer required to provide bi-weekly status reports under the alternative information guidelines specified in NP 12-203.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information"). Such forward-looking information is provided to inform the Company's shareholders and potential investors about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Any such forward-looking information may be identified by words such as "anticipate", "expects", "may", "will", "continue", and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking information contains these identifying words.

More particularly and without limitation, the forward-looking information in this news release includes expectations regarding the Company's continued compliance with its continuous disclosure obligations. Such forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including the Company's ability to satisfy its future filing obligations, which may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information because the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the Company's current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs based on information currently available to the Company.

Whether actual results, performance, or achievements will conform to NUE's expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results and experience to differ materially from NUE's expectations. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Company may not maintain timely compliance with its continuous disclosure obligations in the future.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. All forward-looking information in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302204

Source: NU E Power Corp.