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WKN: A3CSSL | ISIN: US05581M4042 | Ticker-Symbol: BIC
Tradegate
16.03.26 | 09:30
1,632 Euro
+7,37 % +0,112
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
BTCS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BTCS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5821,60914:58
1,5651,60015:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.03.2026 13:36 Uhr
79 Leser
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BTCS, Inc.: BTCS Strategically Revises 2026 Executive Performance Incentive Program to Focus on Profitability

WAYNE, Pa., March 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) ("BTCS" or the "Company"), short for Blockchain Technology Consensus Solutions, a company focused on blockchain infrastructure and decentralized finance operations, today announced revisions to its 2026 annual performance incentive program for executives and employees. The updated framework, approved by the Company's Board of Directors upon recommendation of the Compensation Committee, introduces a new weighting towards gross profit performance while reducing the emphasis on top-line revenue growth.

Under the revised structure, the Company's 2026 annual incentive program will be based on three corporate performance metrics for executives and employees: gross profit (weighted at 50%), revenue (weighted at 25%), and cash and crypto holdings measured at fair market value (weighted at 25%). Previously, the weighting was revenue (75%) and cash and crypto holdings measured at fair market value (25%), with no metric tied to gross profit. While revenue growth has historically been a primary performance metric, BTCS believes the current market environment calls for a revised weighting that reflects a strategic shift toward profitability and operational performance.

The 2026 gross profit target of $6 million represents roughly three times the Company's unaudited 2025 gross profit of approximately $2 million and reflects management's confidence in its ability to scale operations and improve profitability.

"While top-line growth remains an important indicator of our expanding operations, we believe sustained profitability and disciplined execution are equally critical in today's market," said Charles Allen, Chief Executive Officer of BTCS. "Although the Company had originally anticipated incorporating gross profit as a formal incentive metric beginning in 2027, we believe accelerating that transition is both prudent and aligned with shareholder interests as the business continues to mature."

BTCS believes aligning executive and employee incentives with both revenue expansion and gross profit generation better positions the Company to create sustainable long-term shareholder value while maintaining financial discipline during periods of market volatility.

Additional details regarding the revised 2026 incentive program were disclosed in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 16, 2026.

About BTCS:
BTCS Inc. ("BTCS" or the "Company"), short for Blockchain Technology Consensus Solutions, is a U.S.-based Ethereum-first blockchain technology company committed to driving scalable revenue and asset accumulation through its hallmark strategy, the DeFi/TradFi Accretion Flywheel, an integrated approach to capital formation and blockchain infrastructure. By combining decentralized finance ("DeFi") and traditional finance ("TradFi") mechanisms with its blockchain infrastructure operations, comprising NodeOps (staking), Builder+ (block building), and Imperium (DeFi deployments), BTCS offers a unique opportunity for blockchain exposure, driven by recurring on-chain revenue generation and an Ethereum-focused strategy. Discover how BTCS offers exposure to Ethereum and its on-chain economy through the public markets at www.btcs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:
Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's ability to achieve the $6 million gross profit target, providing value to the Company's shareholders, growth (including revenue growth), long-term value creation, expected results from Imperium, scaling operations, improving profitability and margins, and the anticipated benefits of the revised incentive program. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to the Company on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the Company's ability to achieve the stated gross profit target, regulatory issues, volatility in the market price for ETH, competition, operational challenges, unexpected issues with Builder+ and other technological implementations, cybersecurity risks, smart contract vulnerabilities, counterparty risks in DeFi protocols and potential loss of Digital Assets, changes in market conditions affecting results, as well as risks set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed on March 20, 2025. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

For more information, follow us on:
X: https://x.com/NasdaqBTCS
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nasdaq-btcs
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NasdaqBTCS

Investor Relations:
Charles Allen - CEO
X: @Charles_BTCS
Email: ir@btcs.com

KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto - Managing Director
Email: BTCS@KCSA.com
Tel: (212) 896-1254


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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