iFabric Corp Provides Strong 2025 Revenue Estimate and 2026 Outlook

MARKHAM, ON / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / iFabric Corp. ("iFabric" or the "Company") (TSX:IFA)(OTCQX:IFABF) announces its estimated fiscal 2025 revenue for another year of double-digit revenue growth, that has carried directly into a powerful start to fiscal 2026.

Revenue for the full-year ended December 31, 2025 (2025) is estimated at approximately $33 million, up 20% year-over-year to a new 12-months record.

Revenue for the first quarter of 2026 ended March 31, 2026 (Q1 2026) is expected to be in the range of $20 million to $25 million, by far the largest ever quarter and compared to $7.1 million in the same period of 2025.

This growth in revenue is largely driven by the rapid expansion of clinically-proven medical apparel (scrubs) programs and continued Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA") category expansion, which are collectively expected to support ongoing expansion through 2026 and 2027.

"Fiscal 2025 ended with real acceleration for iFabric," said Hylton Karon, President & CEO of iFabric Corp. "Our record fourth quarter revenue of approximately $11 million was not an isolated event. It reflects the strength of programs we built throughout 2025, and that momentum has rolled directly into 2026. We are entering this year with a broader platform, stronger retail reach, and more growth drivers than at any point in our history," concluded Hylton Karon

A key contributor to that acceleration has been the rapidly expanding reach of the Company's clinically-proven scrubs programs. Management believes these intelligent apparel programs are becoming a meaningful engine of growth, while also demonstrating the commercial power of IFTNA's proprietary technologies in large-scale retail channels. At the same time, IFTNA's expansion into new product categories continues to widen the Company's addressable market, with additional opportunities expected to develop throughout 2026 and into 2027.

The Company also highlighted the exceptional start to fiscal 2026. Dependent on shipping dates, revenue for Q1 2026 is currently expected to be in the range of $20 million to $25 million, making it the largest ever quarter in corporate history. Management noted that this increase is being driven by expansion of existing, new and re-branded programs. In certain cases, iFabric provided targeted inventory clearance support in Q4 2025 to help major retailers transition from competing brands into Company branded programs. This is a short-term investment the Company believes is positioning it for significant longer-term gains.

"The speed at which our clinically-proven scrubs programs have scaled gives us a high level of confidence in the size of the opportunity ahead," added Mr. Karon. "Those programs are expanding quickly, our order book remains strong, and IFTNA is continuing to open doors in new product categories. We believe that momentum will continue through 2026 and well into 2027," concluded Mr. Karon.

The Company added that its transition away from the prior Maidenform license is substantially reshaping its intimate apparel business. iFabric has already replaced the majority of the revenue previously generated from Maidenform licensed products with revenue from its own brand platform, geared toward a younger and better-aligned demographic. Management believes its new brand platform not only replaces the prior licensed revenue stream, but also creates materially broader opportunities in product development, positioning, and market expansion than would have been available under the Maidenform brand.

About iFabric Corp.

Headquartered in Markham, Ontario, iFabric, www.ifabriccorp.com, is listed on the TSX and, currently has 30.3 million shares issued and outstanding. Its two strategic divisions offer a variety of products and services through wholly-owned subsidiaries, namely, Intelligent Fabric Technologies (North America) Inc. ("IFTNA") and Coconut Grove Pads Inc. ("Coconut Grove").

IFTNA is focused on development and sale of high-performance sports apparel, medical protective apparel, consumer protective apparel, and proprietary treatments that provide "intelligent" properties to fabrics, foams, plastics, and numerous other surfaces, thereby improving the safety and well-being of the user. Such intelligent properties include antiviral and antibacterial characteristics, water-repellence and UV protection, among others.

Coconut Grove, operating as Coconut Grove Intimates, is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, licensor and licensee of ladies' intimate apparel products and accessories.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding estimated fiscal 2025 revenue, anticipated Q1 2026 revenue, expected growth in 2026 and 2027, expansion of scrub programs, category expansion, and future business performance. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. iFabric undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Hylton Karon, President & CEO

Tel: 647.297.9815

Email: hyltonk@ifabriccorp.com

Giancarlo Beevis, COO

Tel: 647.225.4426

Email: gc@ifabriccorp.com

Hilton Price, CFO

Tel: 647.465.6161

Email: hilton.price@rogers.com

Website: www.ifabriccorp.com

The TSX Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

SOURCE: iFabric Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ifabric-corp-provides-strong-2025-revenue-estimate-and-2026-outl-1148000