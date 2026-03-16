Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026) - GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV: GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it is commencing the 2026 exploration program at its Glenelg Gold - Antimony - Vanadium Property, located in southwest New Brunswick.

The 2026 exploration program will focus on specific targets areas within the property in which the Company had previously collected rock samples containing gold, antimony, vanadium, lithium and titanium mineralization (including high-grade antimony at one location).





Gold bearing outcrop: 2023 - 2025 samples of 0.50 g/t, 0.46 g/t and 0.73 g/t gold

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"We are very encouraged by the combination of gold and high-grade antimony discovered at Glenelg, particularly given the strong global demand for critical metals. Our 2026 program will focus on rapidly advancing these discoveries toward drill targets while expanding exploration across multiple mineralized zones on the property. We believe Glenelg has the potential to emerge as an important polymetallic discovery in Atlantic Canada," states Anderson, CEO.

Great Atlantic is planning work during 2026 in three target areas within the Glenelg Property to further define sites for trenching and / or diamond drilling. A combination of focused prospecting, rock / soil geochemical sampling and geophysical surveys are planned within the three target areas. These target areas are:

South-Central Region: This is a large target area approximately two kilometers by two kilometers in size, containing three gold (+/- silver, copper) occurrences (as per the New Brunswick Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development, Mineral Occurrence Database files), a new gold discovery (2025 discovery) and a vein containing high grade antimony (2022 discovery).

At the Johnson Lake gold - silver occurrence, Great Atlantic located a gold bearing outcrop during 2023. Rock samples collected by the Company during 2023-2025 at this outcrop yielded highly anomalous gold values of 0.50 grams / tonne (g/t), 0.46 g/t and 0.73 g/t (see Company news releases of November 30, 2023, March 24, 2025, and February 18, 2026). This outcrop is altered and pyrite bearing.

Glenelg Gold - Antimony - Vanadium Property

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Great Atlantic discovered an antimony bearing vein (quartz-carbonate-stibnite) during 2022 within the southern region of this target area. The vein occurs in a highway-cut bedrock exposure. This vein contains high grade antimony locally (massive stibnite occurs locally in the vein at the bedrock exposure). This northwest striking and steeply dipping vein was sampled during 2022 and 2023 (vein is up to 0.6 meters wide where sampled). Five samples from the vein returned antimony values of (see Company news releases of August 16, 2022, and April 30, 2024):

23.4% Sb (2022 grab sample weighing 1.83 kilograms)

13.75% Sb (2023 grab sample weighing 6.36 kilograms)

13.70% Sb (2023 grab sample weighing 4.94 kilograms)

2.98% Sb (2023 grab sample weighing 6.34 kilograms)

0.36% Sb (2023 grab sample weighing 6.81 kilograms)





Antimony (stibnite) bearing vein at Glenelg Property

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During 2025 Great Atlantic discovered gold mineralization within a fault zone approximately 55 meters southwest of the antimony bearing vein along the same roadside bedrock exposure. A 2025 grab sample from this fault zone returned a highly anomalous gold value of 1.72 g/t while also returning anomalous values for silver (5.9 g/t), bismuth (3290 parts per million (ppm)), cobalt (691 ppm) and copper (635 ppm) (see Company News release of February 18, 2026).

Grid level soil geochemical sampling; additional prospecting and rock geochemical sampling; geological mapping and geophysical surveys are planned during 2026 in this target area, being focused in the areas of the three reported mineral occurrences and the southern-most part of this target area in the area of the antimony bearing vein and the gold bearing fault zone discovered during 2025. Given that the Company has already confirmed gold and antimony mineralization in bedrock in this area, Company management interpret some general sites for trenching and / or diamond drilling have already been identified in this area. The objective of the planned work is to further define these sites and evaluate other potential sites such as at the Chris Wrem Lake North and Chris Wren Lake South occurrences.

North-central Region: Great Atlantic collected rock samples from glacial float and outcrop exposures in this area during 2023-2024 containing anomalous levels for gold and / or lithium. Samples collected during 2023 from this target area included an outcrop grab sample from a highly oxidized and locally faulted outcrop which returned an anomalous value of 820 ppm lithium and a sample from a granite boulder with quartz veins which returned an anomalous value of 920 ppm lithium (see Company news release of March 14, 2024). Two rock samples collected during 2024 in this area returned anomalous gold values of 0.159 g/t (outcrop) and 0.104 g/t (subcrop) establishing gold potential in this area.

Grid level soil geochemical sampling as well as additional prospecting and rock geochemical sampling is planned during 2026 in this target area to better define the target area. Geophysical surveys (magnetic and electromagnetic) are planned following this work with the combined results being evaluated to determine potential trenching and / or diamond drilling sites.

Southeast Region: Great Atlantic confirmed vanadium mineralization during 2018 at one location within the southeast region of the Glenelg Property within the Bocabec Gabbro complex. A 2018 outcrop grab sample from this region returned 0.33% V2O5 (see Company news release of May 6, 2019). Focused prospecting and rock sampling is planned during 2026 in this area of the property with a focus on vanadium exploration.

Vanadium bearing outcrop (2018 sample of 0.33% V2O5)

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Gold analysis of the 2023 - 2025 rock samples discussed in this news release was by fire assay - AA while antimony analysis of 2022 and 2023 rock samples discussed in this news release was by XRF (following lithium borate fusion). The 2023 rock samples yielding anomalous lithium values were analyzed by four acid digestion - ICP-AES analysis. Vanadium analysis of the 2018 rock sample discussed in this news release was by XRF fusion. ALS Canada Ltd., a certified laboratory independent of Great Atlantic, conducted the analysis of these rock samples.

The 2018-2025 exploration programs at the Glenelg Property were supervised by a Qualified Person.

Part of the northern boundary of the Glenelg Property borders the Clarence Stream Project of Galway Metals Inc. Galway reported a NI 43-101 resource estimate for the project during 2022, reporting total Indicated resources of 12,396,000 tonnes at 2.31 g/t gold (contained Indicated 922,000 ounces of gold and 9,605 tonnes of antimony) and total Inferred resources of 15,963,000 tonnes at 2.60 g/t gold (contained Inferred 1,334,000 ounces of gold and 2,145 tonnes of antimony). Readers are warned that mineralization at the Clarence Stream Project is not necessarily indicative of mineralization within the Glenelg Property.

David Martin, P.Geo., (New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release.

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About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.





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This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Great Atlantic Resource Corp.

888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288634

Source: Great Atlantic Resources Corp.