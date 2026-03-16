Capcom aims to accelerate growth of the global competitive scene with a larger total prize pool of over $2.1 million in the upcoming 2026 season

Capcom Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:9697) today announced that Capcom Cup 12 and Street Fighter League: World Championship 2025, its official world championship tournaments to determine the top Street Fighter 6 competitors, which were held at Ryogoku Kokugikan Arena from March 11-15, achieved a record-high of 20,000 attendees, concluding with great success.

At Capcom Cup 12, which features matches against individual players, SAHARA (21 years old), who is a first-year professional player, claimed the championship title in his debut appearance, while in the team-based competition Street Fighter League: World Championship 2025, Japanese representatives REJECT were the winning team.

Capcom additionally announced that it will hold next season's Capcom Cup 13 and Street Fighter League: World Championship 2026 at Ryogoku Kokugikan Arena. Furthermore, the company will continue to offer a grand prize of $1 million for Capcom Cup and will increase the total prize pool for Street Fighter League from $200,000 to $400,000. As a result, the total prize pool for Capcom's esports tournaments in the 2026 season will exceed $2.1 million. The company will continue working to further invigorate esports while elevating the global presence of the competitive scene.

Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.

ABOUT CAPCOM

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Street Fighter, Mega Man, Devil May Cry and Ace Attorney. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom can be found at https://www.capcom.co.jp/ir/english/

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