

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Global market sentiment improved at the onset of the new week amidst declining crude oil prices and rising stock markets. Anxiety ahead of decisions by Reserve Bank of Australia, Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan, European Central Bank and Bank of England lingered.



Wall Street Futures are currently trading strongly in the green. Benchmarks in Europe are also trading on a positive note. Earlier, Asian markets had finished trading on a mixed note.



The dollar index has weakened. Bond yields have mostly softened.



Both the crude oil benchmarks are trading with overnight losses. Brent has however rallied more than 53 percent in the past month whereas WTI crude has surged above 51 percent during the same period.



Gold prices have slipped. Cryptocurrencies rallied emphatically.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 46,943.30, up 0.82% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,699.90, up 1.02% Germany's DAX at 23,593.24, up 0.67% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,329.81, up 0.67% France's CAC 40 at 7,933.16, up 0.27% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,745.35, up 0.50% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 53,751.15, down 0.13% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,583.40, down 0.39% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,084.79, down 0.26% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,834.02, up 1.45% South Korea's KOSPI at 5,549.85, up 1.14%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1486, up 0.61% GBP/USD at 1.3287, up 0.46% USD/JPY at 158.97, down 0.48% AUD/USD at 0.7059, up 1.12% USD/CAD at 1.3689, down 0.21% Dollar Index at 99.96, down 0.40%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.233%, down 1.21% Germany at 2.9457%, down 0.98% France at 3.621%, down 1.28% U.K. at 4.7570%, down 1.45% Japan at 2.279%, up 1.38%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (May) at $102.41, down 0.71%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (May) at $94.42, down 2.50%. Gold Futures (Apr) at $5,019.84, down 0.83%. Silver Futures (May) at $79.52, down 2.24%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $73,591.89, up 2.62% Ethereum at $2,284.52, up 7.94% BNB at $678.80, up 2.68% XRP at $1.47, up 4.13% Solana at $93.91, up 6.32%



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