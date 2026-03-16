Cellebrite Changes the Investigative Game with the Launch of Genesis, the Groundbreaking Agentic AI Solution for Making Our World Safer

Genesis to partner closely with detectives and investigators to convert tasks from weeks to minutes and turn mountains of artifacts into actionable insights

TYSONS CORNER, Va. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite (NASDAQ: CLBT), a global leader in AI-powered Digital Investigative and Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, today introduced early access to Cellebrite Genesis, a new purpose-built agentic AI product revolutionizing the way investigations get conducted.

"After a targeted terrorist attack, we gained early access to Genesis and immediately began pushing its boundaries. We identified evidence and generated leads of a quality and rate that we would otherwise have expected from dozens of dedicated, highly experienced analysts." said a counter-terrorism detective from an Australian police agency with early access to Genesis. "We've used it to do things that surprised us, including generating critical new information from uploaded intelligence profiles, which changed the calculus and timeline entirely, achieving outcomes beyond what we believed possible."

Cellebrite is the recognized leader in global investigative technology with nearly 3 million investigations annually and a track record of applying AI for more than a decade. Cellebrite Genesis offers customers instant delivery of transformational agentic AI with the precision, investigative rigor and public safety-grade guardrails directly into the hands of investigators, reinvigorating cold cases and strengthening narcotics, human trafficking and crimes against children investigations.

"Public safety agencies are being asked to do more with less. Budgets are under pressure, recruiting investigators is harder than ever and digital evidence volumes continue to grow. Genesis changes the game," said Thomas E. Hogan, Cellebrite's chief executive officer. "It delivers accurate, defensible AI that understands the nuances, context and relevance of different types of evidence. We've taken everything Cellebrite has learned in nearly two decades of digital forensics and combined it with the most advanced agentic AI to create an investigative partner that works at superhuman speed with forensic-grade precision. This is a transformational force for good."

Cellebrite Genesis provides an intuitive, conversation-like experience to analyze mobile phone extractions, call detail records, documents, messages, images, video and more, turning them into immediate, actionable insights. Any analyst or investigator can master the platform in minutes. Genesis can be deployed on its own or alongside other Cellebrite solutions to dramatically accelerate investigations across a wide variety of complex data sources, crime types and scenarios.

"Genesis is powered by Cellebrite AI, which is a purpose-built intelligence layer developed from decades of trusted evidence analysis, courtroom-proven results and cumulative experiences," said Ronnen Armon, Chief Products and Technologies Officer, Cellebrite. "As the creators of the most trusted digital evidence format in investigations, we know how to access, extract, decode and surface actionable, information that is defensible better than anyone. Genesis puts that capability directly in investigative teams' hands empowering them with AI technologies that help them find the truth faster."

Genesis delivers insights on demand, grounded in source evidence. Investigative data stays secure and private, aligned to the highest standards such as the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) framework and Service Organization Control 2 (SOC 2) compliance. The customer remains in full control at every step.

Cellebrite's technology is used in nearly 3 million investigations worldwide each year, equipping more than 7,000 customers to resolve legally sanctioned investigations of child exploitation, homicide, terrorism, border control, sex crimes, Fentanyl and other organized crime, human trafficking, fraud, intellectual property theft, financial crimes, internal investigations, eDiscovery cases and more, while ensuring compliance with agency protocols and wide-ranging regulatory requirements.

Availability: Cellebrite Genesis is now open for early access.

Go to C2C, Cellebrite's annual user conference to experience Cellebrite Genesis and Cellebrite Guardian Investigate firsthand. Learn more and register here.

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About Cellebrite

Cellebrite's (Nasdaq: CLBT) mission is to protect communities, nations and businesses as a global leader in digital investigative and intelligence solutions. More than 7,000 global law enforcement agencies, defense and intelligence organizations and enterprises trust Cellebrite's AI-powered software portfolio to make forensically sound digital data more accessible and actionable. Cellebrite technology allows customers to accelerate nearly 3 million legally sanctioned investigations annually, enhance sovereign security, elevate operational efficacy and efficiency and enable advanced mobile research and application security. Available via cloud, on-premises and hybrid deployments, Cellebrite's technology enables its customers around the globe to advance their missions, elevate public safety and safeguard data privacy. To learn more, visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com/investors and find us on social media @Cellebrite.

Contacts:

Media

Victor Cooper

Sr. Director of Corporate Communications and Content Strategy

victor.cooper@cellebrite.com

+1 404.804.5910

Investor Relations

Andrew Kramer

Vice President, Investor Relations

investors@cellebrite.com

+1 973.206.7760

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