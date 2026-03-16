

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York manufacturing activity was little changed in the month of March, according to a report released by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on Monday.



The New York Fed said its general business conditions index fell to a negative 0.2 in March from a positive 7.1 in February, with a negative reading indicating contraction. Economists had expected the index to drop to 3.2.



The bigger than expected decrease partly reflected a decline by the shipments index, which slid to a negative 6.9 in March from a negative 1.0 in February.



Meanwhile, the report said the new orders index crept up to 6.4 in March from 5.8 in February and the number of employees index rose to 5.8 in March from 4.0 percent in February.



The New York Fed also said the prices paid index slumped to 36.6 in March from 49.1 in February, while the prices received index edged down to 21.4 in March from 22.2 in February.



Looking ahead, the New York Fed said firms remained optimistic conditions would improve in the months ahead, although the index for future business conditions dropped to 31.0 in March from 34.7 in February.



The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia is scheduled to release its report on regional manufacturing activity in the month of March on Thursday. The Philly Fed Index is expected to decrease to 5.5 in March from 16.3 in February.



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