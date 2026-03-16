Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026) - Richard Dufresne, Chief Financial Officer, Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX: L) ("Loblaw" or the "Company") and executives from the Company, joined Loui Anastasopoulos, Chief Executive Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the Company's 70th anniversary of being listed on TSX.





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Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, the nation's largest retailer, and the 3rd largest grocer in the world by market capitalization. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, and healthcare services, other health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,800 locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ more than 220,000 full and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers. With 90% of Canadians living within 10 kilometres of one of Loblaw's stores, the Company is immersed in the communities it serves, and welcomes the opportunity to deliver value to customers, ultimately helping them lead better and healthier lives.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288675

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange