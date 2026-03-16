Intertek CEA says tariffs tied to a Section 232 polysilicon probe could push US solar module prices higher through 2027 despite growing domestic manufacturing capacity. USA Technical advisory firm Intertek CEA has released its fourth-quarter 2025 market intelligence reports, outlining its expectations for a prolonged period of higher solar module prices in the United States - a trend that will likely be exacerbated by tariffs levied under the US Department of Commerce's Section 232 polysilicon imports investigation, among other factors. The analysis, found in the firm's latest PV supply, tech ...

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