Bayer Crop Science Canada is excited to support the future of Canadian agriculture with its 2026 Bayer Crop Science Opportunity Scholarship. Through the scholarship, students entering post-secondary education in agriculture, food science or culinary arts are eligible for one of 12 scholarships valued at $5000 (CAD), with preference given to two applicants of Canadian Indigenous heritage.

"The agriculture industry and our food system in Canada is evolving quickly, driven by the next generation of growers, industry leaders and influencers, and other stakeholders throughout the value chain," says Ginger Rozmus, Communications Director at Bayer. "The Bayer Crop Science Opportunity Scholarship empowers students to explore educational opportunities that will ultimately contribute to an innovative farming and food system that will carry us well into the future."

Eligibility requirements:

Scholarships will be awarded to students who are studying agriculture, food science and culinary programs that are at least two years in duration.

All candidates must be studying at educational institutions that have recognized degree, diploma granting powers or their affiliates.

Application details:

Interested students, or those who know a potential candidate, are encouraged to apply. Detailed program guidelines and application information are available, here. The deadline for scholarship applications is May 14, 2026.

"The scholarships we award each year are a chance to make a meaningful impact on Canada's agriculture industry," says Rozmus. "Investing in education is investing in the future, and Bayer is proud to support students across the country who are passionate about agriculture, food science, or culinary arts."

For more information and to apply, please visit the Bayer Crop Science Canada website.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, "Health for all, Hunger for none," the company's products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2025, the Group employed around 88,000 people and had sales of 45.6 billion euros. R&D expenses amounted to 5.8 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Bayer management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. These factors include those discussed in Bayer's public reports which are available on the Bayer website at www.bayer.com. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to conform them to future events or developments.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260316863718/en/

Contacts:

For further information or to arrange an interview, contact:

Communications Department

Bayer Inc.

mediacanada@bayer.com