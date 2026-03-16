

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ethereum clocked overnight gains in excess of 8 percent while Bitcoin jumped to a high of $74,469 in the past 24 hours amidst a broadly positive sentiment in the cryptocurrency market. The dollar's decline, the slide in the prices of crude oil, the easing in bond yields as well as an uptick in equity markets globally boosted market sentiment. Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization has increased more than 4 percent in the past 24 hours.



Sentiment was also boosted by renewed hopes of institutional support to the cryptocurrency market. Data from Coinglass showed Virginia-headquartered Strategy Inc (MSTR) on Monday acquiring 22,337 Bitcoins worth $1.57 billion. The leading Bitcoin treasury company led by Michael Saylor has lifted its total holdings of Bitcoins to 761,070 or 3.62 percent of Bitcoin's total supply. The average cost of the holdings has reduced to $75,696, from $75,862 earlier.



The CMC Fear and Greed Index, a proprietary tool developed by CoinMarketCap to measure the prevailing sentiment in the cryptocurrency market jumped to 42 in the 'neutral' territory from 36 in the 'fear' territory a day earlier and 21 in the 'fear' territory a week earlier.



Data from Coinglass shows short positions surpassing long positions in the 24-hour liquidation statistics, implying a short squeeze. Crypto liquidations - forced closure of a trader's leveraged position by an exchange or lending protocol for insufficient funds (margin or collateral) to cover potential losses - in the past 24 hours stood at $430 million comprising long positions of $86 million and short positions of $344 million.



Amidst the developments, overall crypto market capitalization has increased 4.1 percent in the past 24 hours to $2.53 trillion. The 24-hour trading volume also increased more than 108 percent to $119 billion. Only six of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight losses of more than a percent whereas around 70 are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent.



Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency is trading 2.8 percent higher at $73,447.21. The current price is around 42 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has gained 6 percent in the past week but is still saddled with losses of 16 percent till date in 2026.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows increasing to $180 million on Friday from $54 million on Thursday. Market leader iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) topped with net inflows of $144 million followed by Fidelity Wise origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) that recorded net inflows of $23 million.



Bitcoin is continuing in the 13th position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



Ethereum (ETH) leaped 8.4 percent overnight as it traded at $2,267.64. The leading alternate coin is trading 54 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $2,305.60 and $2,087.33.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net inflows of $27 million on Friday versus net inflows of $116 million on Thursday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with $32 million whereas Fidelity Ethereum Fund (FETH) recorded outflows of $8 million.



Meanwhile, Ethereum has jumped three notches to the 61st position in the global ranking of all assets as per market capitalization published by companiesmarketcap.com.



4th ranked BNB (BNB) gained 2 percent overnight resulting in price increasing to $673.06. BNB is now trading 51 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



5th ranked XRP (XRP) added 4.3 percent overnight to trade at $1.47, around 62 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana (SOL) jumped 5.9 percent overnight to $92.93. SOL's current price is around 68 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON (TRX) ranked 8th overall gained 0.11 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.2980. The trading price is 32 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin (DOGE) jumped 5.9 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.1009. DOGE is trading 86 percent below the peak price of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



10th ranked Cardano recorded an overnight surge of 7.85 percent. ADA is currently trading at $0.2842, around 91 percent below the record high of $3.10 touched on September 2, 2021.



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