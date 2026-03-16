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WKN: 923203 | ISIN: US05561Q2012 | Ticker-Symbol: BJR
Frankfurt
16.03.26 | 08:04
109,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
109,00110,0018:22
109,00110,0017:53
ACCESS Newswire
16.03.2026 18:02 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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BOK Financial Corporation Announces First Quarter 2026 Earnings Conference Call

TULSA, OK / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) will host a conference call to review first quarter 2026 financial results at noon central time on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. The call may also include discussion of company developments, forward-looking statements and other material information about business and financial matters. The results are scheduled to be released after the market closes on Monday, April 20, 2026.

The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on the company's investor relations website. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 1.800.715.9871 toll free, or 1.646.307.1963, conference ID: 6617678. A webcast replay will be available shortly after the live call's conclusion on the company's investor relations website or by dialing 1.800.770.2030 and referencing replay PIN 6617678.

About BOK Financial Corporation

BOK Financial Corporation is a $52 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with $127 billion in assets under management and administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc.; and BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. BOKF, NA's holdings include TransFund and Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas; and BOK Financial in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri; as well as having limited purpose offices in Connecticut, Nebraska, Tennessee and Wisconsin. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.

Contact:

Heather King
Director of Investor Relations
214.676.4666

SOURCE: BOK Financial



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/bok-financial-corporation-announces-first-quarter-2026-earnings-conf-1146903

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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