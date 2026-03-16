Sekur Private Data Ltd.: Sekur Private Data Signs Distribution Agreement In Africa

VANCOUVER, BC AND MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / Sekur Private Data, Inc. , a leading Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and private communications platform, and wholly owned subsidiary of Sekur Private Data ( OTCQB:SWISF )(CSE:SKUR)(FRA:GDT0) ("Sekur" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has signed a distribution agreement with Mokilink Services , a business online and offline community offering business solutions to the public and private sectors in the Democratic Republic of Congo ("DRC") and various countries in Africa.

The contract was facilitated through Sekur's Director of Africa sales, Mr. Christophe Kabeya. Sekur is presently training Mokilink's sales staff and translating marketing collateral into French. The Company expects sales from this distribution to start by the end of Q2 2026.

Cyberattacks in Africa targeting wealthy individuals, corporations and government officials have increased exponentially in the last six months alone, specifically Business Email Compromise or "BEC" attacks . As per Tech.Africa report , 8 out of the top 20 cyberhacked countries are in Africa.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur stated, "We are very excited to have signed our first distribution agreement in the Democratic Republic of Congo ("DRC"). We are believe that this will be the beginning of a long and fruitful relationship with the people and businesses of the DRC as we are confident this is only the first of several contracts we plan to close in the DRC. We look forward to protecting the citizen, businesses and government entities of the DRC as cyber-attacks have exponentially increased in Africa"

Additionally:

The Company would like to announce the issuance of 571,428 units at a price of CA$0.05 (the "Units") for gross proceeds of CA$28,571 (approx. US$20,000) Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each a "Common Share") in the share capital of the Company and one full common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each full Warrant entitles its holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of CA$0.05 for a period of 48 months following the closing. Shares issued will be subject to a four-month hold period according to applicable securities laws of Canada. This issuance is related to the private placement closed on June 30th, 2025 as per news release dated June 30 2025 https://finance.yahoo.com/news/sekur-private-data-ltd-announces-022000362.html

About Mobilink Serivces

Mokilink Services is an online and offline community platform that aims to connect, gather, and facilitate access for entrepreneurs, service providers, and SMEs to new opportunities, public markets, and the public and private sectors across the DRC, Africa, and the world. Mokilink is passionate about helping entrepreneurs, suppliers, service providers, and small and large businesses grow and thrive. For more information visit: https://mokilink.com/

About Sekur Private Data

Sekur Private Data is a Swiss-hosted cybersecurity and privacy communications provider, offering a secure suite of tools to protect governments, businesses and individuals from unauthorized access and cyber threats. With solutions such as SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and SekurVPN, Sekur provides an accessible and reliable means of digital communication and data storage, grounded in Swiss privacy standards. Sekur sells its solutions through its website www.sekur.com , approved distributors and telecommunications companies globally. Sekur serves governments, businesses, and consumers worldwide, with its government solutions offering on-premises data hosting to maintain data sovereignty. Its main sales operations are in Miami, USA.

CONTACT

Alain Ghiai

President and Chief Executive Officer

SEKUR PRIVATE DATA LTD.

Email: investors@sekur.com

www.sekurprivatedata.com

Tel: +1.305.347.5114

Follow Sekur on:

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For government sales or partnerships please contact us at: gov@sekur.com

To find out more about Sekur's privacy communications solutions visit: https://sekur.com

For more company and investors information, please visit: https://sekurprivatedata.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they do not guarantee future performance. Sekur cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Sekur's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Sekur's prospectus dated May 8, 2019, filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Sekur undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Sekur Private Data Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sekur-private-data-signs-distribution-agreement-in-africa-1148125