

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - After showing weakness till about an hour past noon, Swiss stocks found some support and moved higher on Monday, largely in line with the trend seen across other markets in Europe. A drop in oil prices aided sentiment a bit.



With several central banks, including the Swiss National Bank, the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England scheduled to make their policy announcements this week, the mood in the market remained cautious.



The benchmark SMI, which dropped to 12,750.07 around mid-morning, climbed to 12,936.30 and finally settled at 12,882.20, gaining 42.93 points or 0.33%.



Holcim, the top gainer in the SMI index, moved up 2.1%. Helvetia Baloise Holdings and Zurich Insurance gained 1.88% and 1.75%, respectively.



Logitech International, Sandoz Group, Swiss Life Holding and Galderma Group moved up 1%-1.2%. Schindler Ps, Geberit, UBS Group, Kuehne + Nagel, Givaudan, Swiss Re, Alcon, Roche Holding and Swisscom posted modest gains.



Tecan Group shares ended down by 3.4% on weak results. The laboratory automation company swung to a full-year net loss of CHF 110.7 million in 2025 and forecast that sales will increase in the low single-digit percentage range in local currencies in 2026.



Sonova ended down by about 2.8%. Lindt & Spruengli closed 1.78% down, and SGS drifted down 1.34%. Partners Group, Julius Baer and Nestle ended modestly lower.



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