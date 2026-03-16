Summary: Lonnie Ruscito, an author, entrepreneur, and co-parenting advocate, has secured the #1 spot in multiple categories on Amazon with his book "Split, Not Shattered: A Practical Guide to Peaceful Co-Parenting, Blended Families, and Emotional Resilience." The book offers informative and personal advice to families experiencing divorce and creating better lives.

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026) - Lonnie Ruscito's inspirational book, Split, Not Shattered: A Practical Guide to Peaceful Co-Parenting, Blended Families, and Emotional Resilience, has officially reached the #1 spot on Amazon in the categories of Divorce, Stepparenting and Blended Families, and Dysfunctional Relationships. This achievement highlights the importance of useful advice that helps families cope with separation and remain stable, respectful, and emotionally well.

Throughout the book, Ruscito challenges common perceptions about divorce. He presents it not as the end of a family but as the start of a conscious chapter. He shares his honest journey of getting married young, bringing up three daughters, enduring the emotional and financial tribulations of divorce, and finally building a successful blended family. The multi-layered nature of co-parenting, custody, and bringing new partners into the family life may be quite daunting, and Ruscito's personal experience illuminates how it is possible to deal with it effectively.

Divorce is usually a source of turmoil, confusion, and emotional stress, particularly when children are involved. Accordingly, Ruscito emphasizes dignity, communication, and respect, and demonstrates how parents can prioritize their children's needs while also attending to their personal healing journeys. He believes that custody agreements should be in the best interests of children and should replace bitterness with cooperation. In this way, the book is a guide for individuals facing separation, newly divorced parents, those who are managing blended families, and even friends or relatives who are aiding their loved ones through challenging circumstances.

Ruscito's mission is to show parents that divorce need not destroy a family's future. Rather, through proper outlook and counseling, families can build good relationships and provide an environment where children and parents can prosper. Readers are also advised to change their mindset, forgive, and develop healthy relationships to enhance family stability in the long term. Ruscito also gives the reader hope that, despite the most difficult stages of life, one can still achieve peace and stability.

Split, Not Shattered: A Practical Guide to Peaceful Co-Parenting, Blended Families, and Emotional Resilience is available now on Amazon in Kindle Edition.

About the Author:

Lonnie R. Ruscito is a father, entrepreneur, and advocate for peaceful co-parenting who believes families can thrive after divorce. He draws on his own journey through divorce and remarriage to provide practical guidance for parents struggling for stability and harmony. His experience as a business leader and coach influences his approach to conflict resolution, communication, and personal growth. Through his writing and advocacy, Ruscito helps families achieve strength and create supportive environments built on respect and understanding.

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Source: Avazona Ltd.