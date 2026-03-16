Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs Brings AI-Accelerated Application Modernization to Enterprises with NVIDIA

Amdocs' agentic services - part of aOS - to enable faster cloud migration, modernization, and large-scale enterprise transformation with NVIDIA AI and accelerated computing integration

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced an initiative to deliver AI-accelerated application modernization solutions designed to help enterprises modernize legacy systems, migrate to the cloud, and transform their technology landscapes with greater speed, efficiency, and resilience.

As enterprises increasingly look to modernize complex application environments while maintaining performance and security, Amdocs is combining its multivendor modernization expertise with NVIDIA AI and accelerated computing platform. The collaboration enables organizations to accelerate modernization initiatives using advanced AI agents, GPU-accelerated infrastructure, and optimized large language models (LLMs).

Through its multivendor agentic services, Amdocs delivers cloud migration, application modernization, and quality engineering capabilities integrated with NVIDIA AI infrastructure. Leveraging GPU acceleration, NVIDIA NeMo, and NVIDIA NIM microservices to run open-source NVIDIA Nemotron LLMs, Amdocs implements a customized, high-performance AI architecture optimized for large-scale modernization programs.

In addition, Amdocs agents are optimized using NVIDIA Agent Toolkit, enabling enterprise-grade compliance, security, guardrails, evaluation, and governance. This architecture supports resilient and scalable AI execution across modernization workflows, helping enterprises accelerate transformation while maintaining full operational control.

At the core of the solution is Amdocs' agentic services, part of aOS - Amdocs' agentic operating system for telco - which orchestrates specialized agents into coordinated, multi-agent workflows. Delivered through a growing library of pre-built, customizable enterprise flows, the agentic services operationalize AI across modernization initiatives at scale. This scalable model simplifies execution, enhances quality and consistency, and delivers measurable business outcomes with full observability and control - supporting enterprises from initial business case through implementation.

"Modernizing enterprise applications requires both powerful AI models and the infrastructure to run them efficiently at scale," said Chris Penrose, Global Vice President, Business Development for Telco at NVIDIA. "By combining NVIDIA accelerated computing, Agent Toolkit, NIM inference microservices, and Nemotron models with Amdocs' agentic services and deep modernization expertise, enterprises can deploy AI-driven modernization workflows that accelerate transformation while maintaining security, governance, and performance."

"Enterprises increasingly look to the modernization of legacy systems to drive efficiency and agility in their operations," said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. "By integrating NVIDIA's AI and accelerated computing platform with Amdocs agentic services on aOS, we are transforming modernization into an agent-driven, intelligently orchestrated process. This enables organizations to re-factor applications, migrate to the cloud, and modernize their technology stack more quickly, while delivering measurable outcome improvements in key metrics like system reliability, time-to-value, and total cost of ownership."

Supporting Resources

Find out more about how Amdocs works with NVIDIA, here

Read more about aOS, here

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About Amdocs

Amdocs helps the world's leading communications and media companies deliver exceptional customer experiences through reliable, efficient, and secure operations at scale. We provide software products and services that embed intelligence into how work runs across business, IT, and network domains - delivering measurable outcomes in customer experience, network performance, cloud modernization, and revenue growth. With our talented people, and more than 40 years of experience running mission-critical systems around the globe, Amdocs runs billions of transactions daily. Our technology is relied on every day, connecting people worldwide and advancing a more inclusive, connected world. Together, we help those who shape the future to make it amazing. Amdocs is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ:DOX) and reported revenue of $4.53 billion in fiscal 2025. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs' Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs' growth and business results in future quarters and years. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general macroeconomic conditions, prevailing level of macroeconomic, business and operational uncertainty, including as a result of geopolitical events or other regional events or pandemics, changes to trade policies including tariffs and trade restrictions, as well as the current inflationary environment, and the effects of these conditions on the Company's customers' businesses and levels of business activity, including the effect of the current economic uncertainty and industry pressure on the spending decisions of the Company's customers. Amdocs' ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs' ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, security incidents, including breaches and cyberattacks to our systems and networks and those of our partners or customers, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, our ability to successfully and effectively implement artificial intelligence and Generative AI in the Company's offerings and operations, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, Amdocs specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, filed on December 15, 2025, and for the first quarter of fiscal 2026 on February 3, 2026.

Media Contacts

Mario Hajiloizi

Amdocs Public Relations

E-mail: mario.hajiloizi@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs Management Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/amdocs-brings-ai-accelerated-application-modernization-to-enterpr-1148120