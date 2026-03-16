

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - According to recent reports, Samsung Electronics is expected to increase the battery capacity in its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8 foldable smartphone. The new model is rumored to feature a 5,000 mAh battery, representing a 14 percent increase over the 4,400 mAh battery used in the current Fold 7 model.



The battery upgrade would end several years of unchanged battery sizing in Samsung's book-style foldable lineup. The only larger battery pack in the series was the 4,500 mAh battery in the Galaxy Z Fold 2 released in 2020.



The Fold 8 is expected to use dual battery cells rated at 2,369 mAh and 2,485 mAh, for a combined rated capacity of 4,845 mAh, which would likely be marketed as a 5,000 mAh battery. This places the Fold 8 battery capacity close to that of the upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra.



The battery capacity increase aims to address one of the most common complaints from power users, especially as rival foldable smartphones from Chinese brands now exceed 7,000 mAh while remaining similarly thin. However, questions remain whether 5,000 mAh will be enough to fully close the battery gap against these competitors, particularly as larger foldable displays and multitasking continue to demand more power.



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