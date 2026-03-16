Stagwell Releases 2025 Annual Report: Positioning the Challenger Network as a Winner in the Age of AI

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW), the challenger network transforming marketing through AI, today released its 2025 Annual Report highlighting a record year of net new business, exceptional client work, and cutting-edge AI development and adoption. Download the full report here .

Alongside the Annual Report, Stagwell published a showcase of standout AI work from across its agencies and products, highlighting innovative experiences and projects for Amazon Ads, Afterpay, Google, Lenovo, Samsung, Salesforce, Qualcomm, and many more.

"At Stagwell, we're embedding AI across our business to stay ahead in the AI revolution, and our 2025 report makes it clear that we are a winner in the age of AI," shared Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn. "In an industry of behemoths, legacy players distracted by restructuring and mergers, we have stayed focused - doubling down on offering clients our unique blend of leading capabilities, best-in-class talent, and technology."

2025 Highlights:

Aggressively adopting AI across our business: Stagwell invested heavily in proprietary platforms, products, and partnerships that operate where marketers already work. This includes The Machine, marketing's first agentic operating system built by Code and Theory, and reinforced through a landmark partnership with Palantir that combines Foundry - Palantir's enterprise data and analytics platform - with The Machine's orchestration layer and The Marketing Cloud's propriety ID Graph.

Acceleration in AI-powered tool development for self-service marketers: Stagwell continued to invest in The Marketing Cloud, building AI-enabled tools for self-service marketers, which grew 34% organically in 2025 including more than 41% growth in the fourth quarter. Tools within The Marketing Cloud grew exponentially, including BERA posting 73% net revenue growth in 2025, and UNICEPTA posting 168% organic net revenue growth in the fourth quarter.

Delivering exceptional work for clients using AI: Agencies within the Stagwell network used AI to create outstanding work for clients across all capabilities. Marketing Services: AI transformed production and personalization, automating complexity, scaling creativity, and driving measurable brand impact without proportional increases in cost. Digital Transformation: AI embedded directly into client workflows, turning data into content, eliminating manual processes, and improving efficiency and digital engagement at scale. Media & Commerce: Agencies adapted performance for an AI-first discovery economy, making brands legible, optimizing conversion with agentic media systems, and scaling cultural impact globally. Comms & Advocacy: AI-powered tools and grassroots initiatives expanded targeted outreach and increased brand visibility across industries.



"Looking ahead, we're poised to achieve transformative growth in 2026 and strengthen our position as a leader redefining marketing through AI," added Penn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this document that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, technological leadership and differentiation, future financial performance, future growth and prospects, including the Company's revenue targets and anticipated benefits of the Company's strategies, including with respect to artificial intelligence, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties discussed in Item 1A-Risk Factors and the section entitled "Forward-looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 13th, 2026, and accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov . Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them in light of new information or future events, if any.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the global challenger network transforming marketing through AI. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 45+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for our clients. Join us at ?www.stagwellglobal.com.

IR Contact:

Ben Allanson

IR@stagwellglobal.com

Press Contact:

Maggie Axford

PR@stagwellglobal.com

SOURCE: Stagwell

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/stagwell-stgw-releases-2025-annual-report-positioning-the-challe-1148210