Aible Launches SafeClaw Long-Running Agents and Presents at Eight Partner Booths and Sessions at NVIDIA GTC 2026

Aible launches SafeClaw that enables long-running agents with built-in enterprise AI governance and guardrails.

Aible demonstrates such agents with governance-first controls, consistency, domain-specific flywheels, and measurable business impact, and how its agents can run on and be easily copy-pasted across desktop devices, servers, neoclouds, and clouds.

Aible will be featured at the booths of Cisco, Dell Technologies, HPE, Lanner Electronics, Lenovo, Nebius, and TD SYNNEX.

Aible will appear in multiple sessions at NVIDIA GTC and highlights success stories with long-running agents at Baptist Health South Florida, air-gapped agents at State of Alaska Legislative Affairs Agency, and agent portability at Mount Sinai Health System.

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / Aible , the leading AI agent solution for business users at enterprise scale, today announced Aible SafeClaw, the enterprise solution for long-running agents similar to those popularized by OpenClaw, but without any of the security limitations.

The popular open-source project OpenClaw is extremely powerful, but it solves tasks by generating arbitrary code on the fly. That approach will not work in enterprise IT departments because there would be no way to ensure that the model-generated code was safe, consistent, and compliant with IT governance requirements. Specifically in the world of enterprise analytics, code generated on the fly can lead to inconsistent results - two executives getting different answers from the exact same question, which is never acceptable from a trust perspective.

Aible SafeClaw takes a different approach where users can test the plan generated by the long-running agent at setup time, approve which tools and models it can use and when, approve exactly which data sources it can access and how, and then approve that plan for ongoing operations. Each tool that Aible SafeClaw leverages is completely deterministic and logged in the customer environment as Python code. Any dataset it accesses is only available as read-only datasets. Any calculations made on the data are mapped back to pre-approved templates for data transformations as opposed to code generated on the fly. Essentially, Aible SafeClaw leverages the NVIDIA NeMo Agent Toolkit to securely connect to a wide set of tools and MCP servers while also forcing agents to use the same golden data and golden transform, consistent with reuse principles that are well established in enterprise IT.

According to Aible customer, Sha Edathumparampil, Chief Digital & Information Officer, Baptist Health South Florida, "We have extensive experience running Aible agents in production and have seen firsthand how they can safely drive measurable operational impact at scale. For example, our proactive patient rescheduling agent has expanded from a single department to seven clinical service lines in just over a year, meaningfully improving patient access to timely care. We are also piloting Aible SafeClaw long-running agents using NVIDIA Nemotron 3 Super on DGX Spark at the edge and Nebius cloud at the core. Enterprise long-running agents can unlock significant value - particularly across silo'd core systems - but require the kind of IT governance and model monitoring enabled by Aible SafeClaw and NVIDIA NeMo Guardrails."

Aible SafeClaw is easily extensible so organizations can plug in different kinds of long-running agents and agentic platforms. For example, for deep agents, especially deep research which may take minutes or even hours, Aible leverages NVIDIA A-IQ. When organizations want to use self-evolving agents or coding agents securely, Aible leverages an early access version of NVIDIA OpenShell to run such code in sandboxed environments with appropriate observability.

OpenClaw has validated the interest in running such agents 'air-gapped' in desktop devices, completely segregated from the Internet. Aible always believed customers would be more comfortable with building and testing agents in air-gapped environments and only then push them to enterprise environments. Another benefit of prototyping on the air-gapped devices is that the language models run on the device itself. Thus, there are no unanticipated costs from agents spending unexpected amounts of tokens interacting back and forth.

Shay Wilson, CIO at State of Alaska Legislative Affairs Agency said, "We built our first Aible AI agent running on NVIDIA DGX Spark in 5 minutes. The ROI on Aible agents will be immediate. By reducing attorney response time on research questions we save a few hundred dollars per hour per attorney, the AI agent pays for itself within days. What stood out was the model accuracy, because Aible eliminated hallucinations compared to other AI platforms we evaluated. Equally critical is cost-predictability and control. Running on our NVIDIA DGX Spark in a secure air-gapped environment allows me to prototype confidently, eliminate surprise spending, and scale as we prove the ROI from each use case."

This interview with the Chief Fulfillment Officer of a top ten global retailer explains the importance of long-running secure agents like Aible SafeClaw.

Aible SafeClaw is being actively tested at multiple Fortune 500 customers and by state CIOs.

Optimizing for the NVIDIA Platform Drives Customer Success

Aible, a member of the NVIDIA Inception Program , has worked closely with NVIDIA technology for over a year to optimize end-to-end agent performance for air-gapped environments. While models are faster on the cloud, different components of agents need to call each other asynchronously on the cloud, thus introducing delays. Aible optimizes running the different agent components such as orchestration, tools, memory, and language models on a single processor like the NVIDIA GB10 or a single server. This NVIDIA webinar on the NVIDIA DGX Spark (at minute 23) demonstrates the performance advantage of this end-to-end agent optimization that only gets bigger as organizations run more and more agents communicating with each other because that end-to-end optimization applies across agents.

Agents safely prototyped on the NVIDIA DGX Spark can easily be copy-and-pasted to other environments supported by Aible.

According to Muhammad Parvaz, PhD, Associate Professor, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, "This project used the Aible software environment together with an NVIDIA DGX Spark / Dell Pro Max GB10 system to conduct exploratory analyses on locally stored health-related data. We ran all model components on the standalone device so that data remained within institutional control. We used NVIDIA NeMo Guardrails to identify the presence of potentially sensitive information during processing. After internal validation, the analytical agent created on the local system was automatically transferred to the Nebius cloud environment without transferring underlying research data."

Available Across Leading Enterprise Platforms

Aible also announced its broadest multi-partner activations at NVIDIA GTC 2026, collaborating with eight top-tier global technology leaders in one of the most comprehensive partner showcases of enterprise AI agents at the event. Aible will feature the latest innovations, including autonomous, long-running AI agents that are designed to solve real enterprise challenges and are optimized for the suite of NVIDIA technologies alongside Cisco, Dell Technologies, HPE, Lanner Electronics, Lenovo, Nebius, and TD SYNNEX. Aible will also be showcased at each of these partner booths. At GTC 2026, Aible will power joint demonstrations spanning long-running AI agents, core-to-edge infrastructure, private cloud AI factories, air-gapped systems, neocloud scale-out, and enterprise channel distribution underscoring its position at the center of the enterprise AI agent ecosystem. Attendees will be able to see Aible AI agents in action and interact with them directly across multiple venues including:

Cisco: Aible runs securely on Cisco Unified Edge and Cisco AI POD servers. The models used by it at the core and the edge are scanned end-to-end by Cisco AI Defense. All language model interactions of the agents orchestrating across the core and edge are secured by the runtime guardrails by default. To see the end-to-end solution with Aible and Cisco, visit the Cisco booth to learn more. Additional details are available at this Cisco blog and this Aible blog .

Dell Technologies: At the Dell Technologies outdoor activation area, Aible will demonstrate enterprise AI agents and Aible SafeClaw long-running agents on Dell Pro Max with GB10 and other Dell products. Attendees will be able to interact firsthand and get to experience governed agentic AI and how easy it is to build and deploy secure agents in minutes on air-gapped infrastructure. Aible will also present a talk within the Dell theater.

HPE: At the HPE booth, #531 the team will unveil the HPE Agentic Trend Analyzer , powered by Aible and NVIDIA, enabling business teams to automatically detect what's changed and why across millions of business data patterns using AI agents. Aible will also demonstrate Aible SafeClaw agents and present a talk within the HPE theater.

Lenovo: At the Lenovo booth, Aible and Lenovo teams will demonstrate Aible running on its Thinkstation PGX Workstation, highlighting high-performance deployment options for governed AI agents including Aible SafeClaw long-running agents.

Nebius: At the Nebius booth (#713), the joint solution will be showcased via the Mount Sinai joint customer story, and attendees can see how enterprises prototype AI agents on air-gapped NVIDIA DGX Spark and similar desktop devices then seamlessly scale validated agents through the AI neocloud environment on Nebius AI Cloud infrastructure. Nebius will also feature the Aible agent marketplace and Aible SafeClaw agents running natively on Nebius.

TD SYNNEX: At the TD SYNNEX booth, a distributor for NVIDIA, HPE, Dell, Nebius and Aible joint solutions, TD SYNNEX will demonstrate Aible on NVIDIA DGX Spark and other platforms, accelerating enterprise access to production-ready AI agent infrastructure.

Lanner Electronics: At the Lanner Electronics booth, Aible and Lanner Electronics teams will demonstrate Aible running on a Lanner Thor device (GB10) for Telco and industrial edge use cases.

Featured NVIDIA Session: Domain-Expert Agents in Production

Aible will be featured in a joint technical session with NVIDIA and Yum! Brands:

Session Name: Building Domain-Expert Agents: How Aible and Yum! Brands Optimized Txt2SQL and Tool-Calling with Nemotron Open Models

When: Wednesday, March 18, 2026 | 10:00-10:40 AM PST

Session Details: Enterprises are moving beyond prompt engineering toward repeatable, data-driven customization loops. In this session, Aible and Yum! Brands will demonstrate how NVIDIA Nemotron 3 models were transformed into specialized domain experts using production data flywheels built with NVIDIA NeMo microservices.

Additionally, attendees will hear directly from Aible at:

Session Name: From Challenge to Competitive Advantage: How VC Portfolio Companies Leverage NVIDIA to Win Markets

When: Tuesday, March 17 | 2:00 p.m. - 2:40 p.m.

Session Details: The focus is now on "doing AI right" for real impact. Top VCs now treat NVIDIA partnership as essential portfolio infrastructure-not just for compute, but as a strategic accelerator that helps founders solve hard problems, lead technically, and speed up R&D. This session shares how startups used NVIDIA's ecosystem to achieve breakthrough results.

Across the event and sessions, Aible will demonstrate its latest innovations in long-running AI agents, systems that continuously monitor, analyze, and act across enterprise environments, featuring the newly launched AibleSafeClaw, its governance-first solution for secure deployment in regulated industries.

From hands-on agent building to live core-to-edge orchestration demos, Aible and its partners will demonstrate how enterprises can move from AI experimentation to secure, governed production at scale. To schedule a meeting with Aible at NVIDIA GTC 2026, click here .

Related Resources:

How Aible SafeClaw leverages Nemotron 3 Super ( link ) Blogs highlighting Secure, Business-Optimized Autonomous Long-Running Agents From Edge to Core. Aible blog ( link ). Cisco blog ( link ) Introducing HPE Agentic Trend Analyzer (powered by Aible) and Aible SafeClaw ( link ) Nebius AI Cloud X TD SYNNEX blog: "From air-gapped validation to enterprise scale" featuring TD Synnex and Aible ( link ) Top ten retailer interview explaining the importance of long-running agents ( link )

About Aible

Aible is redefining how enterprises drive measurable business impact with specialized and long-running AI agents that are created and coached by business users at scale. CVS Health, Baptist Health, State of Nebraska and others use AI agents from Aible to deliver measurable results across business areas including customer acquisition and retention, call center optimization, inventory or supply chain management, product development, and risk mitigation in days - not months. Enterprises will also be able to leverage Aible SafeClaw, the secure enterprise solution for long-running AI agents similar to OpenClaw, but with deterministic execution, pre-approved tools, enterprise guardrails, governed data access, and full auditability. The agentic AI platform is the fastest way for business users to automatically look across millions of patterns to surface enterprise insights with cutting-edge augmented analytics, GenAI, and secure long-running agents. Uniquely, Aible gives business users full control of the AI agents by enabling them to provide feedback on the reasoning steps to drive higher accuracy, faster business alignment, and continuously improve performance across 1000s of enterprise use cases. Entirely implemented within the security of the enterprise's own cloud or at the edge, the end-to-end serverless AI platform is up to 200X more cost efficient. Learn more at www.aible.com.

Media Contact: pr@aible.com

SOURCE: Aible

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/aible-launches-safeclaw-long-running-agents-and-presents-at-eight-1148137