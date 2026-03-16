Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2026) - Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has reached a settlement to terminate the definitive asset purchase and sale agreement dated September 18, 2024, as amended on December 5, 2024 among Antler, its subsidiary, Antler Gold Namibia (Proprietary) Limited ("Antler Namibia") and Fortress Asset Management LLC, as assigned to Fortress Gold Ltd. for the Erongo Central Gold Project (the "Erongo Project") in Namibia. The settlement was made without any admission of liability by any party.

The Erongo Project is comprised of five contiguous licenses in highly prospective areas of the Damara Mobile Belt covering a total area of 185 km2. This includes 28 km of prospective strike length with the same stratigraphy that hosts the Osino Resources Twin Hills deposit. Antler's EPL 8010 borders with the Twin Hills Mining License (3.1 Moz).

Antler Namibia now owns the Erongo Project and intends to consider next steps for it as part of its ongoing internal strategic review process.

About Antler Gold Inc.

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) is a Canadian listed mineral exploration company currently focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects in Africa's top-ranked jurisdictions.

Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information, such as statements regarding the termination of the Agreement and future plans and objectives of Antler and its subsidiaries, Antler Gold Namibia and others in relation to the Project. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions in connection with the continuance of the applicable company as a going concern and general economic and market conditions) that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. Antler assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information in this release, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information unless and until required by applicable securities laws. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings made by Antler with Canadian securities regulators, copies of which are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288731

Source: Antler Gold Inc.