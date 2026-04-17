Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2026) - Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or the "Company") announces that the Company has reacquired the Crescent Lake project from Midex Resources Ltd. after the Midex Transaction as defined in Antler's press release dated May 9, 2023 was terminated. In addition, the Corporation announces that Mr. Jim Megann has been appointed as a Director of the Corporation effective immediately and Nicole Maske has resigned as a Director of the Corporation. The Corporation wishes to thank Ms. Maske for her contributions to Antler during her tenure as a director and wishes her continued success in her future endeavours.

Appointment of Jim Megann

Jim Megann is the Managing Director of Numus Financial Inc., and brings significant experience helping companies raise capital, navigate public markets, and scale through critical growth phases. He previously served as a director of Antler Gold Inc. from 2016 to 2022, contributing to the oversight of exploration and development strategies. Jim currently and previously holds director roles across technology and growth sectors, including several early stage private and public companies. In addition to his capital markets experience, Jim brings more than 25 years of experience in communications and marketing.

Crescent Lake Project

The Crescent Lake Project comprises 4908 hectares of contiguous mineral claims near Armstrong in northwest Ontario. The Company is currently reviewing technical information regarding the property and will provide an update when the process is complete.

About Antler Gold Inc.

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) is a Canadian listed mineral exploration company currently focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects in top-ranked jurisdictions.

Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information, such as statements regarding Antler or its projects. This information is based on past reports, current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions in connection with the continuance of the applicable company as a going concern and general economic and market conditions) that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. Antler assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information in this release, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information unless and until required by applicable securities laws. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in filings made by Antler with Canadian securities regulators, copies of which are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact Chris Drysdale, CEO of Antler Gold Inc. at +264 81 220 2439 or email at chris@antlergold.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293142

Source: Antler Gold Inc.