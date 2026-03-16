

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia will wrap up its monetary policy on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBA is expected to hike its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, to 4.10 percent from 3.85 percent.



Singapore will release February figures for non-oil domestic exports; in January, NODX was up 0.7 percent on month and 9.3 percent on year.



Japan will see January results for its tertiary industry activity index; in December, the reading was 8.40.



Indonesia's central bank will conclude its monetary policy meeting and announce its decision on interest rates; the benchmark lending rate (4.75 percent), deposit facility rate (3.75 percent) and lending facility rate (5.50 percent) are all expected to be unchanged.



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