GRANTS PASS, OR / ACCESS Newswire / March 16, 2026 / Venture capitalist and biotech entrepreneur Andrew Hamilton, through his investment firm Pale Horse Capital, has acquired the premium pharmaceutical domain Omeprazole.com from global drugmaker AstraZeneca, marking a rare transfer of digital infrastructure tied directly to one of the most widely recognized pharmaceutical compounds in modern medicine.

The acquisition places a high-traffic pharmaceutical keyword domain into Hamilton's growing portfolio of medically focused digital assets. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Omeprazole is a proton pump inhibitor originally developed by Astra's research division in the late 1970s and introduced commercially in 1989. The compound became the foundation for blockbuster gastrointestinal treatments marketed under brands including Prilosec and Losec and remains one of the most widely used treatments for acid-related digestive conditions worldwide.

For decades, the domain Omeprazole.com remained under AstraZeneca's ownership, reportedly registered during the early years of the commercial internet and largely held as a parked asset. The domain's transfer to Hamilton marks a notable shift in ownership from the pharmaceutical company that originally developed the compound.

Industry analysts say domains tied directly to pharmaceutical compound names are among the most valuable forms of medical digital real estate because they correspond directly to consumer search behavior. These domains often sit at the intersection of health information, treatment discovery, and pharmaceutical commerce.

Search analytics estimates indicate the keyword "omeprazole" generates hundreds of thousands of searches each month on Google alone. When global search engines and emerging AI-driven search platforms are considered, the total discovery volume connected to the compound is significantly higher.

Hamilton said the acquisition reflects a broader strategy focused on building digital infrastructure around widely recognized pharmaceutical compounds and medical terms.

"Compounds like omeprazole represent decades of medical history and massive public awareness," Hamilton said. "Owning the digital gateway to that conversation opens the door to entirely new healthcare distribution and information systems."

The purchase also expands Hamilton's broader domain holdings. His growing portfolio of pharmaceutical and medically relevant domains has previously been estimated by industry observers to exceed $10 million in combined value.

Hamilton has spent the past several years quietly assembling a network of high-traffic health-related domains tied to pharmaceutical compounds, medical conditions, and treatment categories. The strategy reflects a growing shift toward search-driven healthcare discovery, where patients and caregivers increasingly begin treatment journeys online.

In addition to Omeprazole.com, Hamilton confirmed the recent acquisitions of Tapeworm.com and Tapeworms.com, further expanding the portfolio's reach across medically relevant search categories.

The Omeprazole.com transaction is particularly notable because of its origin. AstraZeneca, the multinational pharmaceutical company formed through the merger of Astra AB and Zeneca Group, is currently valued at more than $200 billion and built a significant portion of its gastrointestinal drug legacy around the omeprazole compound.

Hamilton, an MIT-educated entrepreneur based in Oregon, has built a reputation for launching ventures that combine biotechnology, digital infrastructure, and modern healthcare distribution systems. Portland News recently recognized Hamilton as Oregon's fastest growing biotech star, citing the rapid rise of his veterinary telehealth platform Vetr.com, which has received national recognition for excellence in digital design and communication.

Additional announcements related to Hamilton's broader digital health initiatives are expected in the coming months.

About Andrew Hamilton

Andrew Hamilton is an MIT-educated entrepreneur, venture capitalist, and biotechnology innovator based in Oregon. With a background in systems engineering, biotech, and pharmaceutical manufacturing, he has built ventures across fintech, crypto, and health logistics while focusing on scalable healthcare infrastructure and treatment distribution systems. Portland News recently recognized Hamilton as Oregon's fastest growing biotech star following the rapid rise of his digital veterinary platform Vetr.com.

About Vetr.com

Vetr.com is a veterinary technology platform transforming pet healthcare by making veterinary services and treatments more accessible, affordable, and efficient. Through its digital platform, pet owners can connect with licensed veterinarians, access remote consultations, and obtain cost-effective treatments designed to support modern veterinary care. Founded by Andrew Hamilton, the company focuses on expanding access to high-quality veterinary treatments and digital health infrastructure for clinics and pet owners nationwide.

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SOURCE: Vetr

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/andrew-hamilton-acquires-omeprazole.com-from-astrazeneca-expandi-1148401