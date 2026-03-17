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WKN: 918422 | ISIN: US67066G1040 | Ticker-Symbol: NVD
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16.03.26 | 21:58
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PR Newswire
17.03.2026 02:06 Uhr
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Viva Biotech Accelerates AI-Driven Drug Discovery and Advance the 'Lab-in-the-Loop' with NVIDIA

SHANGHAI, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monday, March 16th at 1:30 PM PT, Viva Biotech (01873.HK) optimizes the Proteina-Complexa model in advancing the design of mini-binders targeting ActRIIA, a receptor critical in muscle wasting and lean mass imbalance, aiming to accelerate the discovery of novel therapeutics with AI-driven designs with NVIDIA technology.

VIVA Biotech logo

The collaboration highlights Viva Biotech's "Lab-in-the-Loop" workflow, combining de novo computational design with high throughput protein production and biophysical evaluation to design ActRIIA binders. This integrated approach demonstrates how in silico predictions with real-world experimental validations can expedite drug discovery, showcasing the effectiveness of NVIDIA BioNeMo and Viva Biotech's AI-driven integrated drug discovery platform in optimizing drug candidates.

As part of this effort, Viva Biotech leverages its AI technique for sequence selection and provide valuable feedback to improve the original Proteina-Complexa model. This iteration led to more efficient and targeted mini-binder designs. Guided by AI-driven insights, we successfully explored previously uncharted chemical space and significantly enhanced design specificity, achieving these advances at a fraction of the cost and time compared with conventional drug candidate nomination processes. For further details, please refer to the project paper: https://research.nvidia.com/labs/genair/proteina-complexa/.

As a leading contract research organization (CRO) that specializes in AI-driven drug discovery (AIDD) and structure-based drug discovery (SBDD), Viva Biotech combines computational modeling, generative AI, and extensive wet lab capabilities to accelerate the discovery of small molecules, antibodies, peptides, fusion proteins, PROTACs, molecular glues, and RNA-targeting compounds. Looking ahead, Viva Biotech will further strengthen its AI algorithm development and leverage its AI platform in drug discovery and development. The company will continue to enhance its process to deliver high-quality, impactful solutions for its partners as a leading force in the AI-driven drug discovery era.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2934554/Viva_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/viva-biotech-accelerates-ai-driven-drug-discovery-and-advance-the-lab-in-the-loop-with-nvidia-302714744.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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