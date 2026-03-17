Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Startschuss in Nevada: Dieser Kupfer-Explorer könnte vom US-Rohstoffboom profitieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853687 | ISIN: JP3435000009 | Ticker-Symbol: SON1
Tradegate
16.03.26 | 21:48
18,835 Euro
-0,40 % -0,075
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
SONY GROUP CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SONY GROUP CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,73019,03516.03.
18,83019,01516.03.
PR Newswire
17.03.2026 06:06 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation: Sony Semiconductor Solutions to Release 4K Image Sensor for Security Cameras with the Industry's Smallest 1.45 µm LOFIC Pixels

Contributing to improved recognition precision with high image quality in high-contrast environments and dark scenes

ATSUGI, Japan, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (Sony) today announced the upcoming release of the IMX908, a 4K CMOS image sensor for security cameras with the industry's smallest*1 1.45 µm LOFIC*2 pixels.

The new sensor uses the newly developed LOFIC pixels to achieve 96 dB high dynamic range imaging at 4K resolution with a single exposure. Building on this, improved low-light performance delivers high-quality imaging with reduced highlight blowout, loss of shadow detail, and noise in both high contrast environments and dark locations compared to conventional products.

The new sensor will expand SSS's lineup of products with both high-resolution and high dynamic range for security camera applications, which require high-precision image recognition in a wide range of indoor and outdoor environments, thereby contributing to a safer and more secure society.

*1 Among CMOS image sensors for security camera applications. According to Sony research (as of announcement on March 17, 2026).

*2 Lateral overflow integration capacitor (LOFIC).

IMX908 CMOS image sensor

Model name

Sample shipment date
(planned)

IMX908 1/2.8-type (6.42 mm diagonal)
8.4-effective-megapixel*3 CMOS image sensor

End of March 2026

*3 Based on the image sensor effective pixel specification method.

Main Features

¦ Compact design and 4K resolution thanks to the industry's smallest*1 1.45 µm LOFIC pixels

The new sensor is equipped with newly developed LOFIC pixels. The LOFIC structure offers more efficient charge accumulation and voltage conversion than conventional products, contributing to increased sensor saturation charge and improved low-light performance. The structure also enables the industry's smallest*1 1.45 µm single pixels, delivering 4K resolution imaging on a compact 1/2.8-type sensor.

¦ High image quality in high-contrast environments and dark locations made possible by a high dynamic range of 96 dB

By expanding the amount of saturated charge to nearly 20x that of conventional products,*4 the new sensor can accumulate more charge, enabling reduced highlight blowout when shooting under strong light sources. It can also convert voltage from less light, with an approximately 27% improvement in low-light performance*5 compared to conventional, *4 reducing loss of shadow details and suppressing noise when shooting in dark locations. These improvements expand the single exposure dynamic range to 96 dB, enabling high-quality and high-sensitivity imaging even in high-contrast and dark environments.

*4 Compared to the IMX778 1/2.8-type, 8.45-effective-megapixel image sensor for security cameras.

*5 Based on SNR1s, Sony's proprietary low light image quality index for security camera CMOS image sensors.

Left: Single exposure imaging on a conventional product*4, Right: Single exposure imaging on IMX908

¦ High-definition imaging with fewer artifacts thanks to the single exposure method

The new sensor achieves a high dynamic range with the single exposure method. Unlike the multiple exposure method, which composites multiple images captured at different exposure settings, the single exposure method reduces artifacts and supports high-speed output. This results in stable, high-definition imaging with less outline and color shifting, which tend to hinder AI image recognition, thereby contributing to improved recognition accuracy, even of moving subjects. This product can also support output image data generated with different conversion efficiency levels, offering more flexible options in camera design.

Left: Multiple exposure imaging on a conventional product*4(artifacts observed), Right: Single exposure imaging on IMX908 (fewer artifacts)

Related Links

IMX908 product page
https://www.sony-semicon.com/en/products/is/security/security/IMX908.html

Sony security camera image sensor technology STARVIS information
https://www.sony-semicon.com/en/technology/security/index.html

Note: STARVIS, STARVIS 3, and their logos are the registered trademarks or trademarks of Sony Group Corporation or its affiliated companies.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2931353/image_5053442_20325436.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2931434/release_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2931433/release_2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sony-semiconductor-solutions-to-release-4k-image-sensor-for-security-cameras-with-the-industrys-smallest-1-45-m-lofic-pixels-302712065.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.