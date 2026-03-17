

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Economic confidence from Germany and final inflation from Italy are the top economic news due on Tuesday.



At 3.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office publishes Swiss producer prices for February.



At 5.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT is scheduled to release flash inflation data for February. The preliminary estimate showed that consumer price inflation rose to 1.6 percent from 1.0 percent in January.



At 6.00 am ET, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey data is due. The economic confidence index is forecast to fall sharply to 38.9 in March from 58.3 in February.



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