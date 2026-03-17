Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2026) - Prospect Prediction Markets Inc. (TSXV: MKT) (OTCID: MKTSF) (FSE: DEP) ("Prospect Markets" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that certain shareholders, including directors, officers, employees, and shareholders who received shares in connection with the Company's November 2025 acquisition and related private placement transactions, have entered into voluntary lock-up agreements with the Company (the "Lock-Up Agreements").

"We appreciate the support of our key shareholders and management, in the alignment of our goals and the execution of our strategy in the emerging prediction markets industry," said Johnny Chen, Chief Executive Officer of Prospect Markets. "This agreement covers 94% of the shares issued in the November acquisition and financing or approximately 69% of our current shares outstanding."

The Lock-Up Agreements apply to an aggregate of 39,558,672 common shares (the "Subject Securities"), representing 86.0% of the common shares issued in connection with the Company's November 2025 acquisition and related private placement tranches or 63.4% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as of the date of this news release.

In addition, 3,500,000 common shares are expected to become subject to the same Lock-Up Agreements on or before March 24, 2026. Assuming this additional tranche, the total number of Subject Securities subject to the voluntary lock-up will increase to 43,058,672 common shares, representing 93.6% of the Subject Securities and 69.0% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as of the date of this news release.

The Subject Securities were originally issued in connection with:

(i) the Company's acquisition completed on November 18, 2025 and/or

(ii) the Company's non-brokered private placement completed on November 18, 2025 and November 21, 2025.

The statutory hold periods applicable to such securities are scheduled to expire on March 19, 2026 and March 23, 2026, respectively.

Pursuant to the Lock-Up Agreements, participating shareholders have voluntarily agreed not to offer, sell, transfer, assign, pledge, or otherwise dispose of the Subject Securities, directly or indirectly, except as permitted under the agreements. The Subject Securities will be released in equal monthly installments through March 2027.

The Lock-Up Agreements are voluntary and are not required by the TSX Venture Exchange. The agreements also provide that the Board of Directors may, in its discretion, reduce, remove, or waive the application of the resale restrictions. The Subject Securities will remain subject to applicable securities laws and any other contractual restrictions.

About Prospect Prediction Markets Inc.

The Company is a sports-focused prediction market and fan engagement platform. The Company's platform enables fans to participate in transparent, real-time prediction markets across all sports, providing enriched, data-driven experiences that deepen engagement before, during, and after games. By crowdsourcing sentiment through market participation, the Company generates actionable insight into fan expectations and transforms passive sports viewership into active participation.

On behalf of the Company:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the voluntary lock-up agreements and the Company's strategic plans and initiatives.

Forward-looking information relating to the lock-up arrangements includes statements regarding the anticipated completion of the share transfer scheduled for March 24, 2026, the expected application of the Lock-Up Agreements to additional shares, and the anticipated timing of the release of Subject Securities over the duration of the agreements.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks include, but are not limited to: the potential non-completion of the anticipated share transfer; changes in market conditions; the ability of the Company to execute its business strategy; regulatory, legal, and policy developments relating to prediction markets, gaming, and digital assets; competition from established and emerging platforms; market acceptance and user adoption; the availability of financing; technological risks including cybersecurity; and other risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations as of the date of this news release and is subject to change. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/288786

Source: Prospect Prediction Markets Inc.