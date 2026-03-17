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WKN: A2PA4R | ISIN: GB00BHJYC057 | Ticker-Symbol: IC1H
Tradegate
16.03.26 | 09:30
114,00 Euro
-0,87 % -1,00
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
113,00114,0008:33
113,00114,0007:30
ACCESS Newswire
17.03.2026 08:26 Uhr
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - March 17

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / March 17, 2026 / The Company announces that on 16 March 2026 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 8 May 2025 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 17 February 2026, as announced on 17 February 2026.

Date of purchase:

16 March 2026

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

10,000

Lowest price paid per share:

$

127.9000

Highest price paid per share:

$

131.1000

Average price paid per share:

$

129.9765

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 150,615,211 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 5,431,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/8571W_1-2026-3-16.pdf

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Kate Carpenter (+44 (0) 7825 655 702); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Neil Maidment (+44 (0)7970 668 250); Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/intercontinental-hotels-group-plc-announces-transaction-in-own-shares-march-17-1148438

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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